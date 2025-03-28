 Skip to main content
Will Smith addresses slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars … sort of

Will Smith coaching his film daughters in King Richard
courtesy of Warner Bros.

It was the slap heard ’round the world. At the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith walked up to Chris Rock and slapped him across the face on live television.

Three years after the slap, Smith is addressing the notorious moment on his new album, Based on a True Story. 

On the first track, Int. Barbershop — Daythe song opens with the line, “Will Smith is canceled.” The song then runs through some facts, gossip, and rumors about Smith’s career.

“I heard he down bad/ I heard he won the Oscar, but had to give it back,” the song goes. “And you know they only made him do that s— because he’s Black.”

After slapping Rock, Smith was later awarded the best acting Oscar for his performance in King Richard, a biopic about Richard Williams and his quest to make his daughters, Venus and Serena, professional tennis stars.

On April 1, 2022, Smith resigned from the Academy one week after the incident. By resigning, Smith forfeits his voting privileges. Although Smith is banned from the Oscars for 10 years, the Men in Black star can still be nominated. Smith was never asked to return his Oscar.

Int. Barbershop — Day also addressed Jada Pinkett, his life partner, with whom he shares two children, Jaden and Willow.

“You wish you had a Jada Pinkett next to you / Him and Jada both crazy, girl, what you talking ‘bout / You better keep his wife’s name out of your mouth,” the song goes.

While presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary, Rock joked that Pinkett was preparing for G.I. Jane 2 because of her bald head. Smith took offense to the joke, walked up to Rock, and slapped him across the face.

After sitting back down, Smith said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—— mouth.”

Released on Friday, Based on a True Story is Smith’s first solo album since 2005’s Lost and Found.

