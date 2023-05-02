 Skip to main content
Conan O’Brien gets a 24/7 show on Samsung TV Plus

Phil Nickinson
By

The next phase of Conan O’Brien’s storied career takes the comedian to … Samsung? The two titans of their respective industries today announced a partnership that takes the original Conan show to Samsung TV Plus — that’s the free ad-supported channel on Samsung TVs and phones — starting in June.

Conan O'Brien TV on a Samsung TV.
Samsung

The channel is aptly named Conan O’Brien TV and will feature 30-minute collections of clips from the 11-year show that appeared on TBS from November 2010 to June 2021. They’ll showcase the best of the late-nite show’s archives, including his sketch comedy, guest interviews, and more. Clips will include the likes of John Hamm, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, Lisa Kudrow, Gal Godot, Kate McKinnon, Martin Short, for starters. Plus you’ll get Triumph the Insult Dog — and, of course, Andy Richter.

“We are thrilled to expand the reach of the show in partnership with one of the best brands in the world,” executive producer Jeff Ross said in a press release. “Samsung TV Plus is the ideal home for Conan’s first FAST channel, given the scale and credibility of the service within the FAST sector. It allows us to instantly share some of the best moments of the show with our loyal fans and to reach new ones.”

Conan O’Brien TV will launch with 100 hours of programming, for starters.

“We are in a golden era of content creation and Samsung TV Plus is fiercely committed to staying at the cutting edge of the premium programming that consumers want,” said Salek Brodsky, SVP & GM of Samsung TV Plus. “Samsung is proud to launch Conan’s first FAST channel and bring his signature brand of comedy to millions of Samsung TV Plus users. We greatly value our collaboration with such innovative and creative partners and look forward to continuing our efforts to deliver laughs, fun, and entertainment to audiences at home and on-the-go.”

With the addition of Conan O’Brien TV, Samsung TV Plus has more than 250 live channels in the U.S. alone, and nearly 2,000 globally. The free service is baked into all Samsung televisions from 2016 onward and is available on Samsung Galaxy mobile devices. It’s also found on Samsung Family Hub refrigerators.

