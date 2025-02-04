 Skip to main content
Another Simple Favor: Anna Kendrick & Blake Lively sequel will open SXSW 2025

Two women stand next to each other and stare in A Simple Favor.
Lionsgate

A Simple Favor 2 now has an official title and premiere date. Another Simple Favor will be the opening night film of SXSW on March 7, 2025.

Another Simple Favor marks the return of Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively as Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson, respectively. The two friends will reunite on the island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman. “Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square,” per the logline.

Reprising their roles for the sequel are Andrew Rannells as Darren, Bashir Salahuddin as Detective Summerville, and Henry Golding as Henry Golding. The film also stars Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Elena Sofia Ricci, Alex Newell, and Allison Janey.

“When we saw this film last fall, we instantly knew it had to open SXSW – it gave us that electric feeling we live for as programmers,” said Claudette Godfrey, VP Film & TV. “Paul Feig and SXSW share an unmatched love for bold, fearless comedy. From that unforgettable late-night screening of Bridesmaids to Spy‘s raucous world premiere, his films capture exactly what makes our festival special – wildly entertaining projects that push boundaries. We’re beyond excited to reunite with Paul and kick off the festival with a film that had our entire team laughing, cheering, and immediately wanting to watch it again!”

I have a simple favor to ask you… can you save the date? #AnotherSimpleFavor from @AmazonMGMStudio is premiering as the opening night film at @SXSW in Austin on March 7th. And then we hit @PrimeVideo on May 1st. Stay tuned for more details and much more fun! 🍸🍸🍸☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/dQJ1GiPqyv

&mdash; Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 4, 2025

Paul Feig returns to direct Another Simple Favor from a screenplay by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis. Released by Lionsgate in 2018, A Simple Favor grossed over $97 million on a $20 million budget.

It is unknown if Lively will attend the world premiere at SXSW. Lively is in a high-profile legal battle with Justin Baldoni, which stems from their time working together on It Ends with Us.

Amazon MGM Studios will release Another Simple Favor on Prime Video on May 1, 2025.

