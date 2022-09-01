 Skip to main content
The Paramount+ and Showtime bundle is now available

Phil Nickinson
Paramount+ and Showtime — both owned by Paramount — are now available as a single bundled subscription service. And if you subscribe before October 2, 2022, you can save yourself a couple of bucks. Here’s how it shakes out:

The current deal will get you Paramount+ and Showtime for $8 a month with the “Essential” plan if you don’t mind advertising, or $13 a month for the “Premier” plan if you want to get rid of most ads on the Paramount+ on-demand library. After the October 2 deadline passes, those prices will increase to $12 and $15 a month. As a reminder, the “Premier” plan also comes with support for streaming in 4K resolution, the ability to download for offline viewing, and access to a stream of your local CBS affiliate.

Paramount Plus on a TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

“The Paramount+ with Showtime bundle offers consumers unprecedented value by providing one of the broadest content libraries in streaming at one of the lowest prices in the marketplace,” Tom Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Paramount Global Streaming, said in a press release. “This singular user experience streamlines sign-up and enhances discovery, and this lower price will allow more households to enjoy this exceptional combined entertainment offering.”

Paramount+ (once known as CBS All Access) is home to the greater Paramount library — be sure to check out what’s new on Paramount+ this month — and is the exclusive home for (almost) all things Star Trek. It’s also where you’ll find the ever-growing Yellowstone universe, and live sports including regional NFL games (tied to your local market area), the National Women’s Soccer League, the UEFA Champions League, and more.

Paramount+ (and Showtime) is available on every major streaming platform. That includes Roku and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, various smart TVs, and gaming consoles. It’s also available in a web browser.

