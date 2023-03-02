 Skip to main content
Google has the cutest Mandalorian Easter egg

Phil Nickinson
By

Season 3 of The Mandalorian just launched on Disney+. Mando is back, of course. So are Bo-Katan and Greef Karga. Cara Dune is not. And, of course, Grogu is back doing Grogu things.

And that includes a wonderful little Google Easter egg, staring The Child himself. (Itself? Whatever.) Here’s how to interact with it and have a little fun while you’re searching.

The Mandalorian Google Easter Egg as seen on a phone.

Using Google, search for “The Mandalorian.” Give the results a second or two to load, and then turn your attention to the bottom right corner. There you’ll see Grogu hanging out, moving ever so slightly in his cutesy Grogu way. (Can he ever sit still? Or if he does, should we worry?) This works on your phone as well as in a desktop web browser.

Click on Grogu and he’ll start to use the Force on search results — which really isn’t anything any of us in the publishing industry have had to deal with before. With the first click, Grogu takes down the Wikipedia listing, which is something I’ve wanted to do any number of times. Click him again, and the “Top Stories” box is next to fall. A third click kills the “People also ask” results, which is funny in its own right. A fourth click sends the cast listing flying.

Grogu continues working his way down the page from there. IMDB. Disney+. Character listings. Mandalorian trailers and clips. Tweets from Twitter. (In before someone tries to say that Grogu is using the Force to silence critics with this little stunt.)

It’s a fun little Google Easter egg, and a much-needed moment of online levity.

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are available now on Disney+, with the third season streaming new episodes weekly. Disney+ is available on every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, on various smart TV platforms, and in a web browser. Disney+ costs $8 a month if you don’t mind ads, or $13 a month if you want to get rid of ads. Or you can get the Disney Bundle — which includes ESPN+ and Hulu — for $20 a month.

