The Andor trailer and more news from Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars fans from around the world converged on the Anaheim Convention Center today in the hopes of getting exclusive news during the first day of Star Wars Celebration. And they were not disappointed. To kick off the very first panel of the day, Lucasfilm released the first trailer for its Rogue One prequel series, Andor.

Diego Luna will star in the series as Cassian Andor, the ruthless rebel operative who first appeared in Rogue One. Curiously, Cassian is barely in the trailer for the show that shares his name. But there’s a real sense of paranoia and danger as the Empire expands. There are also fleeting glimpses of the show’s supporting cast, including Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller.

It was also confirmed that Andor will have at least two seasons on Disney+. The first two episodes of Andor will premiere on August 31.

Unfortunately for fans of The Mandalorian, it will be a longer wait to see the third season of that show. Season 3 is slated to premiere in February 2023, with the Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka spinoff series slated to follow later in the year. For now, The Mandalorian season 3 footage from Celebration is not online. But early reports indicate that Mando and Grogu will be making a trip to Mandalore, the devastated home world of the Mandalorians.

Katee Sackhoff also made a surprise appearance on stage to announce that she will reprise her role as Bo-Katan Kryze. But this time, Bo-Katan and Mando will be at odds with each other over the Darksaber, a sacred object to their people. Whoever wields the Darksaber has a claim to the throne of Mandalore. However, it can only be won in combat.

MCU Spider-Man director Jon Watts’ Star Wars series was also officially announced at the panel. It will be called Skeleton Crew, and it will take place in the same time frame as The Mandalorian. While the primary story will follow young children in the Star Wars universe, a big-name actor has already signed on to headline the show: Jude Law. For now, details about his character are under wraps.

Star Wars isn’t the only Lucasfilm franchise coming to Disney+. Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy film Willow is also getting a sequel series on the streaming service. Warwick Davis is reprising his role as the titular character, alongside a new generation of heroes. The first trailer for that show was also shown to fans.

Erin Kellyman also stars in the series as Jade, with Ellie Bamber as Dove, Ruby Cruz as Kit, and Amer Chadha-Patel as Boorman. Together, they are are on journey to rescue Kit’s brother from the forces of evil.

Willow will premiere on Disney+ on November 30.

