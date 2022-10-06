In the summer of 2021, The White Lotus became a cultural phenomenon. Created by Mike White, the satirical anthology chronicled a week in the life of the residents at the White Lotus hotel chain in Hawaii. As time goes on, dark secrets come to fruition as the guests and employees become embroiled in a controversial murder mystery. The success of the series spawned a second season, which will take place in Italy.

The idyllic White Lotus in Sicily is the setting for season 2. Although it’s a different location, the same type of complexities and insecurities plague the travelers and patrons of the hotel. The trailer is full of sex, drugs, and tension as the relationships between couples and families will be put to the test.

The ensemble cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Tom Hollander, Meghann Fahy, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Simona Tabasco, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, and Audrey Plaza. Jon Gries reprises his role from season 1 as Greg while Jennifer Coolidge returns as Tanya McQuoid. The magnetic Tanya teases in the trailer that she “always has a memorable time” whenever she stays at a White Lotus.

The White Lotus garnered widespread critical acclaim for its first season, resulting in 20 Emmy nominations. White won the Emmy for directing and writing while Coolidge and Murray Bartlett, who played the manager of the hotel, won in the supporting acting categories. White returns to write and direct every episode of season 2.

Season 2 of The White Lotus premieres on October 30 on HBO Max.

Editors' Recommendations