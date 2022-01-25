  1. Movies & TV

HBO’s The White Lotus lines up its season 2 cast members

HBO‘s The White Lotus was a breakout hit last year thanks to its deft mixture of dark comedy and melodrama. While the first season took place in The White Lotus Hawaiian resort, the new season will be switching locations to another exotic destination. Per Variety, The White Lotus season 2 will be set in the Sicilian resort town of Taormina. A few of the new cast members have also already been revealed.

Former Parks and Recreation and Legion star Aubrey Plaza has signed on to star in the show as Harper Spiller. According to TVLine, Harper is “a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends.” TVLine is also reporting that Michael Imperioli is joining The White Lotus cast, returning to HBO over a decade after his starring run in The Sopranos. Imperioli will portray Dominic Di Grasso, a man who is on vacation with both his elderly father and his college-age son.

Aubrey Plaza will star in season 2 of The White Lotus.

Deadline had additional details about the season 2 cast. Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus) will portray Dominic’s father, Bert Di Grasso. Adam DiMarco is set to play Dominic’s son, Albie Di Grasso.

The Night Manager‘s Tom Hollander has also signed on as Quentin, “an English expat, vacationing with his friends and his nephew.” Finally, Haley Lu Richardson will step into the role of Portia, a young woman who is traveling with her boss.

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya in The White Lotus.

During the first season, Jennifer Coolidge turned in a standout performance as Tanya McQuoid. The early word is that Coolidge will be back for season 2, and she may even be Portia’s boss.

The White Lotus season 2 is set to begin filming later this year. HBO hasn’t revealed a premiere date yet.

