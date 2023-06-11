The Idol season 1, episode 2 release date, time, channel, and plot

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

With the conclusion of Succession, HBO now has a void in the coveted Sunday night slot. Enter The Idol, the next HBO drama series with aspirations of becoming a buzzworthy show. Lily-Rose Depp stars as Jocelyn, an aspiring pop star looking to become the world’s top artist after a nervous breakdown ended her previous tour. While planning a comeback, Jocelyn meets Tedros, played by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, a self-help cult leader and nightclub owner who begins a tumultuous relationship with the singer.

Tesfaye co-created the series with Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The Idol had a splashy debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it became a heated topic of discussion after critics panned the first two episodes. Yet, Levinson believes the attention will work in The Idol’s favor, with the potential to become the “biggest show of the summer.” With the premiere set for tonight, keep reading for information about the release date, time, channel, and plot for episode 2 of The Idol season 1.

When does episode 2 of The Idol season 1 release?

Episode 2 of The Idol season 1 will air on June 11, 2023. The episode will air on HBO while simultaneously streaming on Max.

As of May 23, HBO Max is now known as Max due to the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia. Programs from Food Network, TLC, HGTV, and Discovery have now been added to Max. These shows include Alaskan Bush People, Chopped, Dr. Pimple Popper, Fixer Upper, and more. HBO shows and Warner Bros. movies will still be available on Max, including Succession, The Batman, Dune, Barry, and The Sopranos.

What time does episode 2 of The Idol season 1 start?

Episode 2 of The Idol will air and stream simultaneously at 9:00 p.m. ET.

What is episode 2 of The Idol season 1 about?

The title of episode 2 is Double Fantasy. Here’s the official synopsis: “After clashing with her team over her album’s first single, Jocelyn pushes herself to the limit on the set of her new music video, while Nikki sees potential in backup dancer Dyanne. Later, Tedros introduces Jocelyn and Leia to Izaak and Chloe from his inner circle.”

Can I watch a trailer for The Idol season 1?

Yes, you can! Watch below:

The Idol | Official Trailer | HBO

Who stars in episode 2 of The Idol season 1?

The episode 2 cast (per IMDB) includes Depp as Jocelyn, Tesfaye as Tedros, Suzanna Son as Chloe, Troye Sivan as Xander, Moses Sumney as Izaak, Jennie Ruby Jane as Dyanne, Dan Levy as Jocelyn’s publicist, Jane Adams as Nikki Katz, Hari Nef as Talia, Rachel Sennott as Leia, Mike Dean as a music producer, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Destiny, Ramsey as herself, and Hank Azaria as Chaim.

How many episodes will be in The Idol season 1?

The first season of The Idol will consist of six episodes. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly.

Is The Idol worth watching?

Levinson has a track record of creating shows that dominate pop culture, inspire discussions, and foster passionate fanbases. Look at Euphoria, one of the five most-watched HBO series in the network’s history. If you’re interested in shows that generate discourse and move the needle, The Idol has a chance to do both.

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Idol sits at 25% on the Tomatometer and holds a 24 Metascore on Metacritic. Despite the poor reviews, this show will most likely trend on social media due to the graphic content and The Weeknd’s popularity.

