Netflix has released the full, official trailer for The Umbrella Academy season 2, teasing the next adventure for the family of reluctant superheroes — and somehow, it looks even more bizarre than the first time around.

The second season of The Umbrella Academy premieres July 31 on the streaming service, and reunites nearly all of the season 1 cast as the team now finds themselves stuck in the 1960s with yet another apocalyptic event on the horizon. Along with trying to avert the latest world-ending scenario, the team must decide how to handle the impending assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy and the potential roles they could play in the civil rights movement sweeping the nation.

On top of all that, they must contend with their own personal struggles and relationships while fending off enemies both old and new if they ever want to make it back to their own time and — hopefully — figure out how to stop the destruction of Earth in season 1.

It’s a lot to process, certainly, and the new trailer suggests the family of quirky heroes will have their work cut out for them.

One of 2019’s surprise hits for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy introduced a family of super-powered heroes who were adopted as children by an eccentric billionaire and turned into a crime-fighting team. After disbanding during their teenage years, the team was brought back together decades later when their adoptive father dies, only to have their old grudges resurface. The sudden return of a long-absent team member forces them to work through their differences, however, when he warns them of a looming, end-of-the-world event that only they can prevent.

The first season ended with their recently returned brother, Number Five, sending himself and his dysfunctional family through a time portal to an unknown destination in history.

The series’ cast features Ellen Page as Vanya Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, and Justin Min as Ben Hargreeves. New cast members for season 2 include Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, and Marin Ireland.

