It’s been just over a year since the premiere of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix, and with filming on the second season concluded, fans are finally getting a peek at what season 2 will bring for the show’s dysfunctional family of superheroes.

Netflix released a series of posters on Twitter featuring each of the show’s main characters’ eyes framed by an umbrella-shaped pattern. The series of character-specific images were preceded by a promotional image for the second season with the tagline “When are they?”

This time travel thing? It gets messy. The cast of Umbrella Academy is back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/qTnlTjeteB — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 19, 2020

“This time travel thing? It gets messy,” Netflix wrote in the accompanying tweet. “The cast of Umbrella Academy is back for Season 2!”

After the first season of The Umbrella Academy ended on a cliffhanger that saw the siblings journey back in time — with some help from Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) — in the midst of an apocalyptic event, fans were left wondering where the next season would send the reluctant heroes. The Netflix teasers suggest that a journey through time is indeed in their future (or is it their past?), but judging by the events of the first season, their adventure isn’t likely to go smoothly.

Netflix renewed The Umbrella Academy in April 2019, just two months after the series launched on the streaming service. There’s no word on when the second, 10-episode season will premiere, but filming on the new season reportedly concluded in November 2019.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and was developed for TV by Steve Blackman (the Fargo TV series) and Jeremy Slater (Death Note). The series follows a group of adopted siblings with extraordinary powers who spend their childhood as a superhero team, only to grow estranged in later years. They reunite years later when their father dies, only to find themselves caught up in a world-threatening mystery tied to their past.

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy is expected to bring back first-season stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min, as well as Cameron Britton and Mary J. Blige, who portrayed the time-hopping mercenaries Hazel and Cha-Cha. Several new cast members for season 2 were also announced, with Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, and Marin Ireland all joining the series.

Arya will portray Lila, “a chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires,” while Gatewood will play Raymond, “a born leader with the smarts, gravitas, and the confidence to never have to prove it to anyone.” Ireland will play Sissy, “a fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom who married young for all the wrong reasons.”

