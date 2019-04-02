The Umbrella Academy season 2 gets the green light from Netflix

Share

Klaus, Number Five, and the rest of the Umbrella Academy are returning for more adventures on Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed that a second, 10-episode season of The Umbrella Academy is on the way, posting the announcement on Twitter along with a brief video teasing the return of the hit show. The announcement did not include any mention of an expected premiere date for season 2, though.

The Umbrella Academy just got confirmed for Season 2, and if anything happens to Five we riot. pic.twitter.com/zoMkmsNwK2 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 2, 2019

One of 2019’s surprise hits for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy followed a group of children born under mysterious circumstances on the same day in 1989 at the same time around the world, who were then adopted by an eccentric billionaire and turned into a team of child superheroes. After disbanding the team during their teenage years, the six surviving members of the team reunite decades later when their adoptive father dies, only to have old wounds resurface. The sudden return of long-absent team member Number Five forces them to come together, however, when he brings news that the end of the world will happen in just a few days and they’re the only people who can prevent it.

After the first season ended on a cliffhanger, fans have been pushing the streaming service to greenlight a second season of the show, which is based on a popular, award-winning comic book series of the same name created and written by My Chemical Romance lead vocalist Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. The comic book series was published by Dark Horse Comics and currently encompasses three volumes, with a fourth in development.

Netflix confirmed that the live-action Umbrella Academy series will begin production on the 10-episode season this summer. The second season is expected to bring back season 1 stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min, as well as Cameron Britton and Mary J. Blige, who portrayed time-hopping mercenaries Hazel and Cha-Cha. Various other supporting cast members are also expected to play a role in the second season.

Steve Blackman will also return as the show’s executive producer and showrunner, with Way and Bá continuing to serve as co-executive producers.