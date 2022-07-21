The first trailer for the highly-anticipated Dungeons & Dragons movie debuted on Thursday in Hall H at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. Officially titled Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the footage comes a day after first-look images of the cast were released in an immersive tavern experience.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. All five actors were on the panel at Comic-Con. Producer Jeremy Latcham and co-directors and writers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley also joined the cast onstage for the panel. The Quarry‘s Justice Smith, Chloe Coleman, Jason Wong, and Daisy Head will all star in the film despite not being in attendance.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a fantasy adventure film based on the famous role-playing game of the same name. The first footage teases a heist film mixed with fantasy elements. The trailer shows Pine as a Bard, explaining how he helped “release the greatest evil the world has ever known.” To fix his mistake, he forms a team of thieves to join the fight against evil. The team includes Rodriguez as a Barbarian, Page as a Paladin, Smith as a Sorcerer, and Lillis as a Druid.

There have been three Dungeons & Dragons movies before Honor Among Thieves. They include 2000’s Dungeons & Dragons, Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God, and 2012’s direct-to-DVD Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God. Honor Among Thieves will serve as a reboot of the series.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released in theaters on May 3, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations