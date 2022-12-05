The ragtag bunch of misfits is a common trope typically used to create unlikely heroes. The Dirty Dozen, Major League, The Guardians of the Galaxy, and Inglourious Basterds all famously applied the trope with their protagonists. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the upcoming fantasy film, will take a group of losers and outcasts and give them a chance to become heroes.

“Dungeons & Dragons is that classic hero’s journey about a ragtag group of misfits,” said Chris Pine in a featurette for the movie. “You know, we have to fight dragons and evil wizards in order to save the world.”

Pine stars as Edgin the Bard, a cunning thief tasked with retrieving a stolen relic that unleashed an evil and powerful force into the world. Edgin forms a team of misfits to pull off the impossible heist and save the world. The group includes Michelle Rodriguez as Holga the Barbarian, Justice Smith as Simon the Sorcerer, Sophia Lillis as Doric the tiefling Druid, and Regé-Jean Page as Xenk the Paladin. Hugh Grant, Jason Wong, Chloe Coleman, and Daisy Head also star in supporting roles.

“The nuances that each individual actor brings is what makes this film so great,” said Smith.

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley from a script they co-wrote with Michael Gilio, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is based on the legendary role-playing game that originated in 1974. The directors believe they channeled the heart of the game to create an action-packed adventure made for the big screen.

“It’s a great adventure with characters you’re going to care about,” said Goldstein. “We want to give them the movie that they’ve been hoping for,” added Daley.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is in theaters on March 31, 2023.

