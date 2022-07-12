Stranger Things has undoubtedly been the show on everybody’s watch list this summer, and whether you’ve only watched the first episode or you’re fully caught up on the latest season, you know that if you want to hang with the Stranger Things crew, the way to their hearts is with D&D, or Dungeons & Dragons. Brand new to the game? No worries. Amazon has most certainly got you covered.

We’re in the midst of the Amazon Prime Day festivities, which means Prime Day deals are everywhere you look, and the Amazon team must be fans of Stranger Things too because there’s a pretty awesome deal happening right now on the Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set. Right now, you can purchase the D&D Starter Set for only $39, marked down 15% from its original price of $46, on this one-of-a-kind game.

Why you should buy the Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set

Join Mike, Will, Lucas, Max, Eleven, and the rest of the Stranger Things crew by getting your very own Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set. This D&D set is the perfect place to start if you’re new to the game, and it’s also a great gift for beginners, especially for all of the Stranger Things fans in your life. This kit has everything you need to get started with the game, and with this D&D Starter Kit, you can mine for a lot of great materials.

The D&D Starter Set comes with 42 dice: there are six total sets of dice, with seven pieces per set, in six different colors. Each set comes with one d20, one d12, two d10 (00-90 and 0-9), one d8, one d6, and one d4, meaning that you’ll definitely have everything you need for hours of gameplay. Every Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition dice set comes with a flannel drawstring pouch to store your dice, allowing you to tell which is which by their bright colors.

But there’s even more to this Starter Set than what comes in the box. It also comes with all of the instructions on how to download the D&D printable bonus pack that you’ll receive with the game. With this Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set, the possibilities are truly endless. There are thousands of players all around the world playing this game today, as there have been for decades, so it’s never too late to get started.

Take a walk down memory lane and revisit the most important moments in Stranger Things so far and then cash in on this sweet Prime Day deal to be like your favorite Stranger Things characters and get in on the game. If you’re not sure what to watch next, check out these 5 movies to watch now that Stranger Things season 4 is over. You can sharpen your D&D skills as you watch so you’re ready for Stranger Things season 5 whenever it finally drops.

Editors' Recommendations