In today’s busy world, it’s essential that you take time for yourself to relax. A massage is one of the best ways to achieve relaxation and relieve stress. Though most people find it too pricey to get professional massages often, you can now experience professional-grade massages at home with a massage gun. And lucky for you, as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, you can get your hands on a massage gun that usually retails for $250 for just $67. Yes, you read that right — that’s a . Check out more about this deal below.

Why you should buy the deep tissue massage gun

This Deep Tissue Massage Gun from DDVWU is a professional muscle relaxation device designed with athletes in mind, but it’s suitable for anyone who wants a bit of relaxation. It provides pain relief, loosens stiff muscles, promotes blood flow, and improves the overall health of the body’s soft tissue. Like all of the best massage guns, you can use this one to warm up your muscles before you exercise or as a part of your cool-down routine to reduce lactic acid. Either way, this gun will quickly become part of your workout gear.

The massager has 12 different massage heads, so you can customize the device to suit your specific needs. There are also seven speed modes, so you will find a suitable speed no matter what muscle groups you need the gun for. The long battery life gives you 15 hours of massage on one single charge, and the smart AI chip shuts down after 10 minutes of continuous use for your safety. The motor is ultra-quiet, so you can use the device almost anywhere without disrupting anyone around you.

The LCD screen helps you track your massages to learn what speeds and intensities work best for you and your muscles. Complete with a pressure sensor, just press the massage gun firmly while using it, and the gun will adjust for each muscle group based on your needs. The device also comes with a carrying case so you can pack it up and bring it with you wherever you go. It’s perfect for stressful work trips or long weekends outdoors.

If you live an active lifestyle or are often stressed out, you probably already know all of the benefits a good massage can have on your health and overall mindset. If you’ve been looking for a deal on a good massage gun, search no more. This deep tissue massage gun from Amazon is 73% off today, knocking the price down from $250 to just $67. But act fast, these Prime Day Deals won’t last long.

