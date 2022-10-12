 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! This massage gun deal cuts the price by 73% for Prime Day

Kelly Kaliszewski
By
Massage Gun with accessories on white background.

In today’s busy world, it’s essential that you take time for yourself to relax. A massage is one of the best ways to achieve relaxation and relieve stress. Though most people find it too pricey to get professional massages often, you can now experience professional-grade massages at home with a massage gun. And lucky for you, as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, you can get your hands on a massage gun that usually retails for $250 for just $67. Yes, you read that right — that’s a . Check out more about this deal below.

Why you should buy the deep tissue massage gun

This Deep Tissue Massage Gun from DDVWU is a professional muscle relaxation device designed with athletes in mind, but it’s suitable for anyone who wants a bit of relaxation. It provides pain relief, loosens stiff muscles, promotes blood flow, and improves the overall health of the body’s soft tissue. Like all of the best massage guns, you can use this one to warm up your muscles before you exercise or as a part of your cool-down routine to reduce lactic acid. Either way, this gun will quickly become part of your workout gear.

The massager has 12 different massage heads, so you can customize the device to suit your specific needs. There are also seven speed modes, so you will find a suitable speed no matter what muscle groups you need the gun for. The long battery life gives you 15 hours of massage on one single charge, and the smart AI chip shuts down after 10 minutes of continuous use for your safety. The motor is ultra-quiet, so you can use the device almost anywhere without disrupting anyone around you.

The LCD screen helps you track your massages to learn what speeds and intensities work best for you and your muscles. Complete with a pressure sensor, just press the massage gun firmly while using it, and the gun will adjust for each muscle group based on your needs. The device also comes with a carrying case so you can pack it up and bring it with you wherever you go. It’s perfect for stressful work trips or long weekends outdoors.

If you live an active lifestyle or are often stressed out, you probably already know all of the benefits a good massage can have on your health and overall mindset. If you’ve been looking for a deal on a good massage gun, search no more. This deep tissue massage gun from Amazon is 73% off today, knocking the price down from $250 to just $67. But act fast, these Prime Day Deals won’t last long.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day AirPods Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 Airpods deals graphic.
Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 soundbar deals graphic.
Best Prime Day Keurig Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 Keurig deals graphic.
Best Prime Day iPhone Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 iPhone deals graphic.
Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale: Save on laptops and more
The Dell XPS 13 on a table with the Start Menu open.
Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99
acer chromebook 15 asus a202 dell 3100 hp 14a g5 deals amazon best buy pre memorial day sales review herofull 768x479 c
This top-rated 500GB portable SSD is 21% off for Prime Day
The Samsung T7 Portable SSD connected to a tablet.
Today’s Best Deals: Get a 70-inch TV for $450, a Chromebook for $98
black friday 2020 deals still available featured resized
The 5 best laptop deals in the Walmart rollback sale — from $98
Basic poll in Slack on a Windows laptop.
The 5 best TV deals in the Walmart rollback sale – from $228
An LG 65-inch 4K smart TV hangs on the wall in a living room.
October Prime Day: Up to $100 off the iPad 10.2 and iPad Mini
A person using the Apple Pencil on the 2021 Apple iPad Mini.
Best Prime Day Gaming Chair Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 gaming chair deals graphic
This Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $700 for Prime Day
A person using the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop.