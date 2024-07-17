While there are a lot of great Prime Day TV deals you can check out, larger TVs are still massively expensive, especially if you’re going for size above 70 or 80 inches. Luckily, projectors are a great way to get a bigger screen without spending thousands and thousands of dollars, especially with the great Prime Day deals that are floating around right now. So, whether you want something to take on a picnic and live TV stream or as a TV replacement, we’ve collected some of our favorite projector deals for you below.

Best Prime Day projector deals

Whether you want something on the cheap side to get a new experience and avoid having a TV or something grand and worthy of a pro-tier home theater, check out these Prime Day projector deals to save on your next projector:

How to choose a projector on Prime Day

There are so many styles of projectors out there today, that it can be truly overwhelming to get started. Here’s a quick, and by no means exhaustive, guide to getting started with projectors during sales season.

Let’s start with budget projectors, loosely defined as projectors under $500 (and considerably under that if they’re on sale during the Prime Day sales event). There’s a tendency to be afraid of these projectors or to underestimate their power for those new to projectors. The reasons are two-fold. Firstly, there is a damaging memory of the teacher’s projector in history class, from which modern projectors have progressed significantly. Secondly, those deeply into home theater, who have extreme knowledge of the field, will naturally give budget projectors a cold shoulder. But if you can look at sub 4K resolution as part of the charm of an otherwise nice image, don’t let these feelings get the better of you.

Next, consider if you might want an outdoor projector. These projectors are good for camping or displaying to larger outdoor audiences. Things to check on for these projectors include battery life (if applicable), media input options, IP ratings in case of sudden rain showers, and if they include a screen or if you’ll need to purchase an outdoor projector screen separately.

Finally, we arrive at the home theater projector. We have extensive guides on choosing the right home theater projector, which is admittedly a more complex process than for simpler projectors. However, if you’ve had your eye on one of the best home theater projectors for quite some time, now is the time to snap one up. Even if you don’t have a large room, you can try an ultra short throw projector, which “throws” light just inches from the screen or wall you want to display on.

How we chose these projector Prime Day deals

Narrowed down what you want to buy to a few items? The Prime Day projector deals listed above should have one of your selected items or something in the right category, as the deals we’ve collected represent a wide range of styles, brands, and designs.

For budget projectors, we’re looking for low, approachable costs on machines that the majority of people will be able to enjoy with minimal extra effort. In this category, there will be lots of competition from unreliable brands that give off sub-par user experiences. As a result, we pay particular attention to bonus features, control mechanisms, and average customer experience of the projector.

When it comes to more expensive projectors, we’re looking for big discounts and big names. That means that a slightly older projector with a huge discount or the newest and the latest with a “debut” discount are both to be considered at this time. Naturally, deals that display the perfect combination of these factors — the new, highly-favored model with the deep cutting discount — will be included among the best Prime Day projector deals this year.

Finally, even though Prime Day is officially an Amazon holiday, meaning there will be many great deals only available on Amazon, other companies don’t have some magical inability to have deals of their own at the same time. We’re checking all of the major retailers for projectors (yes, even Best Buy) to find the lowest priced projectors during the Prime Day sales event.