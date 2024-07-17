 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day projector deals: from $57 to $3,000

By

While there are a lot of great Prime Day TV deals you can check out, larger TVs are still massively expensive, especially if you’re going for size above 70 or 80 inches. Luckily, projectors are a great way to get a bigger screen without spending thousands and thousands of dollars, especially with the great Prime Day deals that are floating around right now. So, whether you want something to take on a picnic and live TV stream or as a TV replacement, we’ve collected some of our favorite projector deals for you below.

Best Prime Day projector deals

The Samsung LSP9T Premiere Projector.
Samsung

Whether you want something on the cheap side to get a new experience and avoid having a TV or something grand and worthy of a pro-tier home theater, check out these Prime Day projector deals to save on your next projector:

  • TMY Mini 1080p Projector —
  • Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector —
  • Epson Pro EX7280 3LCD WXGA Projector —
  • BenQ HT2060 1080p HDR LED Home Theater Projector —
  • BenQ HT3560 True 4K Home Theater Projector —

How to choose a projector on Prime Day

There are so many styles of projectors out there today, that it can be truly overwhelming to get started. Here’s a quick, and by no means exhaustive, guide to getting started with projectors during sales season.

Prime Day Focus
For Prime Day save big on Tineco's innovative smart cleaning gear
Prime Day: Beatbot’s best-selling pool vacuums are at lowest prices of the year
Roborock Prime Day shopping guide: Lots of options, which is right for you?
Ecovacs early Prime Day deals: Save big on top-rated smart home cleaners

Let’s start with budget projectors, loosely defined as projectors under $500 (and considerably under that if they’re on sale during the Prime Day sales event). There’s a tendency to be afraid of these projectors or to underestimate their power for those new to projectors. The reasons are two-fold. Firstly, there is a damaging memory of the teacher’s projector in history class, from which modern projectors have progressed significantly. Secondly, those deeply into home theater, who have extreme knowledge of the field, will naturally give budget projectors a cold shoulder. But if you can look at sub 4K resolution as part of the charm of an otherwise nice image, don’t let these feelings get the better of you.

Next, consider if you might want an outdoor projector. These projectors are good for camping or displaying to larger outdoor audiences. Things to check on for these projectors include battery life (if applicable), media input options, IP ratings in case of sudden rain showers, and if they include a screen or if you’ll need to purchase an outdoor projector screen separately.

Finally, we arrive at the home theater projector. We have extensive guides on choosing the right home theater projector, which is admittedly a more complex process than for simpler projectors. However, if you’ve had your eye on one of the best home theater projectors for quite some time, now is the time to snap one up. Even if you don’t have a large room, you can try an ultra short throw projector, which “throws” light just inches from the screen or wall you want to display on.

How we chose these projector Prime Day deals

Narrowed down what you want to buy to a few items? The Prime Day projector deals listed above should have one of your selected items or something in the right category, as the deals we’ve collected represent a wide range of styles, brands, and designs.

For budget projectors, we’re looking for low, approachable costs on machines that the majority of people will be able to enjoy with minimal extra effort. In this category, there will be lots of competition from unreliable brands that give off sub-par user experiences. As a result, we pay particular attention to bonus features, control mechanisms, and average customer experience of the projector.

When it comes to more expensive projectors, we’re looking for big discounts and big names. That means that a slightly older projector with a huge discount or the newest and the latest with a “debut” discount are both to be considered at this time. Naturally, deals that display the perfect combination of these factors — the new, highly-favored model with the deep cutting discount — will be included among the best Prime Day projector deals this year.

Finally, even though Prime Day is officially an Amazon holiday, meaning there will be many great deals only available on Amazon, other companies don’t have some magical inability to have deals of their own at the same time. We’re checking all of the major retailers for projectors (yes, even Best Buy) to find the lowest priced projectors during the Prime Day sales event.

More Unmissable Deals

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best TCL Prime Day deals: 55-inch 4K TV for $250
2024 TCL S5 4K TV.

All of the Prime Day deals going on right now are offering up some major savings, and this is great news if you've got an eye out for some Prime Day TV deals. Anyone looking to expand their home theater on the cheap can do so with a number of brands, but TCL is one that doesn't require you to sacrifice quality for a deal. We've rounded up all of the best TCL Prime Day deals and have even selected one as our favorite. You can find a number of different TV sizes among them, and if you aren't finding exactly what you're looking for here be sure to check out all of the 50-inch TV Prime Day deals, 65-inch TV Prime Day deals, 70-inch TV Prime Day deals, 75-inch TV Prime Day deals, and 86-inch TV Prime Day TV deals.
The best TCL TV Prime Day deal
55-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV -- $248, was $380

TCL is known for providing TVs on the cheap. This 55-inch TV with a thin bezel and slim build feels like pure screen and not much else. On the supplied stand, it can sit surprisingly close to the wall, freeing up space, but direct wall-mounting is also possible. Despite this nice appearance, the TV is only $248 right now, down $132 from its usual $380. While you may think this will make for a lackluster TV experience, you'll be super surprised by how modern the features are and how little you'll have to sacrifice for this TV, the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV.

Read more
Best Prime Day headphone deals in 2024: Apple, Sony, Bose
Best Prime Day Deals

It's Day Two of Prime Day deals. That means today is your last chance to grab some super cheap headphones. Don't worry -- we've done all the work for you. There are a few categories to shop, like Apple Prime Day deals, Sony Prime Day deals, and so much more. If you want to privately listen to audio, whether that be music, audiobooks, or the Bluetooth-enabled TV you picked up from Prime Day TV deals, then you're going to need some headphones (or earbuds). We're already finding great deals on popular offerings from Beats, 1More, Samsung, and even a few Prime Day AirPods deals. However, below, you'll find a few of our favorite headphones and earbuds for that are on sale.
The best Prime Day headphone deal, picked by our experts
Sony WH-1000XM5 -- $298, was $400

While there are a lot of excellent headphones on the market, the Sony WH-1000XM5 tops our list of the best headphones, period. For starters, it has industry-leading active noise cancellation and is great for those who just want the best ANC money can buy. In terms of audio, it's also pretty great, with perfectly balanced frequencies that can sound great with pretty much any genre of music. Call quality is also on par with the best the industry has to offer, while the battery life will last you a whopping 30 hours with ANC on, and about 40 hours with ANC off, which is very impressive. So, all in all, the XM5s come out on top when it comes to the best headphones, and for the $298 discounted price tag, they're an absolute steal.

Read more
Best Prime Day soundbar deals in 2024: Bose, Sony, Samsung
Best Prime Day Deals

We've been sifting through Prime Day deals all weekend, and today is the last day of the massive sale. If you're looking for something specific, like Prime Day TV deals, you might want to think about what else you'll need with whatever you shop. For example, you're also going to have to purchase one of the best soundbars if you want a home theater setup worth viewing (and listening) to. The following soundbars (and, admittedly, some of them are soundbars with subwoofers) represent some of the best Prime Day deals that you can get. With top soundbar brands like Samsung, Sony, and Sonos (why do they all start with an 'S'?), as well as decent budget soundbar brands like Insignia and Vizio being represented, anybody can get a good deal on a soundbar at this time.
The best Prime Day soundbar deal, picked by our experts
Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos Sound Bar -- $630, was $798

Sony is well known for it's PS5s and headphones, so it's probably no surprise that it makes some of the best soundbars, like this Sony HT-A5000. It has a 5.1.2ch surround sound, which is impressive given that it doesn't have any additional speakers or a standalone subwoofer, and it manages a lot of that with its upward-firing speakers to help envelop you. There's also an HDMI passthrough that can handle 4k at 120Hz, which is impressive, as well as VRR and Dolby Vision. You might also be impressed by the DTS:X and 360 Spatial Sound Mapping it can handle, which is great for creating that 3D soundscape environment, so you get some really high-end surround sound quality. Of course, all that does come at a steep price, although you can get an additional $100 if you use the on-screen coupon, bringing it down to just $550, which is an absolute steal for such an excellent soundbar.

Read more