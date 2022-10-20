Today's Best Ninja Blender Prime Day Deal

The Ninja brand of kitchen appliances may have boomed in popularity because of Ninja Foodi deals for multifunction cookers, but its other products are also worth checking out if you’re planning some upgrades. The Ninja BL610 Professional Blender is among these devices, particularly because of Amazon’s $20 discount that brings its price down to a more affordable $80 from its original price of $100. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left.

Why you should buy the Ninja BL610 Professional Blender

Ninja is no stranger to Digital Trends’ list of best blenders, so you can expect the same top-level quality if you decide to purchase the Ninja BL610 Professional Blender. It packs 1,000 watts of power, so it won’t have any trouble dealing with tough ingredients like ice, and its 72-ounce pitcher offers enough capacity to prepare drinks for the whole family in one go. The blender comes with a guide for all kinds of recipes, and once you’re done, just pop the pitcher and the blade assembly into the dishwasher for an easy cleanup.

Making the decision between blenders and food processors may be difficult, especially if there’s a product that caught your eye among our best food processors. You’ll want to go for the Ninja BL610 Professional Blender if you’re planning to deal more with liquids to make smoothies, protein shakes, and soups. However, the blender’s Total Crushing Technology will also allow it to pulverize fruits and vegetables, so if you’re thinking about getting a food processor for these purposes, you can get the best of both kitchen appliances by buying the Ninja BL610 Professional Blender.

If you’re looking for blender deals, here’s one that you won’t want to fly under your radar — a $20 reduction on the price of the Ninja BL610 Professional Blender, so you’ll only have to pay $80 instead of $100. There’s no information on how long the offer will be available on Amazon though, so if you want to enjoy a 20% discount when buying the Ninja BL610 Professional Blender, add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations