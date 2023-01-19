Scream VI trailer: Ghostface wreaks havoc in NYC

You can run. You can hide. You can even leave Woodsboro, But you can’t escape Ghostface. Tis is evident as the masked murderer heads to New York City to wreak havoc among the survivors from Scream V in the trailer for Scream VI.

After surviving the latest Ghostface murders, Sam Carpenter (In the Heights‘s Melissa Barrera) and her half-sister, Tara Carpenter (Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega), flee Woodsboro in favor of the Big Apple to start a new life. The sisters are joined by twins Mindy Meeks-Martin (Yellowjackets’s Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad Meeks-Martin (Love, Victor’s Mason Gooding), who also survived the attacks.

In Scream V, Sam was revealed to be the illegitimate daughter of Billy Loomis, the original Ghostface from Scream. In the trailer, Sam comments about a “darkness” inside of her that followed her to New York City and will keep coming for her and her friends. That darkness is a bloodier, more violent Ghostface, who follows the Carpenters into a bodega and viciously kills multiple people at the beginning of the trailer.

Courtney Cox (Friends) reprises her role as Gale Weathers, the legendary news anchor who has outlived numerous attacks by Ghostface. The trailer also marks the return of Kirby Reed (Scream 4’s Hayden Panettiere), who survived a brutal stabbing in Scream 4 and was long thought dead. Noticeably absent from the fold is Neve Campbell (The Lincoln Lawyer), who will not appear as Sidney Prescott due to a contract disagreement.

New additions to the franchise include Dermot Mulroney (Gone in the Night), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Liana Liberato (Dig), Josh Segarra (Orange Is the New Black), and Devyn Nekoda (Ginny & Georgia).

Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who co-directed Scream V, return to direct the sixth Scream film. James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery 2) and Guy Busic (Scream V) wrote the script based on characters by Kevin Williamson (Sick).

Scream VI heads to theaters on March 10.

