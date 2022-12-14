Ghostface heads to New York City in Scream VI teaser trailer

If there’s one thing the Scream franchise has taught, it’s that Ghostface will live on. Even if one person dies in the costume, someone else will inevitably take up the mantle and become a killer. In the teaser trailer for Scream VI, Ghostface has found a new place to terrorize: New York City.

Scream VI | Official Teaser Trailer (2023 Movie)

As the poster reads, “New York. New Rules.” After the events of Scream, also known as Scream V, sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega) leave Woodsboro in favor of the Big Apple to start a new life. The girls are joined by twins Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad (Mason Gooding) Meek-Martin, who all survived the recent Woodsboro murders at the hands of Ghostface. The quartet will soon learn that there’s no hiding from Ghostface as the masked murderer confronts the group on the New York City subway in the teaser trailer.

Scream VI marks the return of Courteney Cox as television reporter Gale Weathers and Hayden Panettiere as Kirby, a survivor of the Ghostface killings in Scream IV. New cast members joining the franchise include Samara Weaving, Henry Czerny, Tony Revolori, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra, and Dermot Mulroney. Neve Campbell, who starred as the iconic final girl, Sidney Prescott, will not return for the sixth film due to contract complications.

Scream VI is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a script written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. These four men worked in the same capacity on the previous film, 2022’s Scream, which grossed $140 million and received positive reviews, with many calling it the best sequel in the franchise.

Scream VI is in theaters on March 10, 2023.

