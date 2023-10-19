What’s new on Shudder in November 2023

Halloween will have soon come and gone, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop watching spooky movies or scary TV shows. While virtually every streamer has a horror selection — a prime example being the best horror movies on Netflix — there’s only one service that is synonymous with the genre: Shudder.

In November 2023, the streamer’s programming includes the latest batch of episodes of the hit original series The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, the streaming debut of birth/rebirth, and underrated repertory movies like Berberian Sound Studio. Halloween may be fleeting, but it’s always a good time to subscribe to Shudder and get scared out of your wits.

Recommended Videos

Every Tuesday in November

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

Horror icons The Boulet Brothers are on the hunt to find the world’s next drag monster superstar in this new, star-studded fifth season of their hit reality competition show. With new competitors, challenges, special effects makeup, costumes, and performances, it promises to be truly terrifying and out-of-this-world.

November 1

Anna and the Apocalypse

A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven — at Christmas — forcing Anna and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival as they face the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. But they soon discover that no one is safe in this new world, and with civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other.

November 6

I Am Not A Serial Killer

In a small Midwestern town, a troubled teen with homicidal tendencies must hunt down and destroy a supernatural killer while keeping his own inner demons at bay.

Mastemah

Mastemah follows Louise, a young psychiatrist who starts analyzing a dark and mysterious man, only to see people around her start to die.

November 10

Birth/Rebirth

Rose (Marin Ireland) is a pathologist who prefers working with corpses over social interaction. She also has an obsession—the reanimation of the dead. Celie (Judy Reyes) is a maternity nurse who has built her life around her bouncy, chatterbox six-year-old daughter, Lila (A.J. Lister).

One tragic night, Lila suddenly falls ill and dies, and the two women’s worlds crash into each other. They embark on a dark path of no return where they will be forced to confront how far they are willing to go to protect what they hold most dear.

This standout directorial debut from Laura Moss reimagines Mary Shelley’s classic horror novel Frankenstein with such a contemporary understanding that it becomes something exciting, terrifying, and singularly new.

November 13

Berberian Sound Studio

A sound engineer’s work for an Italian horror studio becomes a terrifying case of life imitating art.

The Wretched

A defiant teenage boy struggling with his parents’ imminent divorce faces off with a thousand-year-old witch who is living beneath the skin of and posing as the woman next door.

November 20

Pontypool

A radio host interprets the possible outbreak of a deadly virus that infects the small Ontario, Canada, town where he is stationed.

Editors' Recommendations