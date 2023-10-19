 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

What’s new on Shudder in November 2023

Jason Struss
By

Halloween will have soon come and gone, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop watching spooky movies or scary TV shows. While virtually every streamer has a horror selection — a prime example being the best horror movies on Netflix — there’s only one service that is synonymous with the genre: Shudder.

In November 2023, the streamer’s programming includes the latest batch of episodes of the hit original series The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, the streaming debut of birth/rebirth, and underrated repertory movies like Berberian Sound Studio. Halloween may be fleeting, but it’s always a good time to subscribe to Shudder and get scared out of your wits.

Recommended Videos

Every Tuesday in November

Related

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula 

Horror icons The Boulet Brothers are on the hunt to find the world’s next drag monster superstar in this new, star-studded fifth season of their hit reality competition show. With new competitors, challenges, special effects makeup, costumes, and performances, it promises to be truly terrifying and out-of-this-world.

November 1

Anna and the Apocalypse

A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven — at Christmas — forcing Anna and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival as they face the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. But they soon discover that no one is safe in this new world, and with civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other.

November 6

I Am Not A Serial Killer

In a small Midwestern town, a troubled teen with homicidal tendencies must hunt down and destroy a supernatural killer while keeping his own inner demons at bay.

Mastemah

Mastemah follows Louise, a young psychiatrist who starts analyzing a dark and mysterious man, only to see people around her start to die.

November 10

Birth/Rebirth

Rose (Marin Ireland) is a pathologist who prefers working with corpses over social interaction. She also has an obsession—the reanimation of the dead. Celie (Judy Reyes) is a maternity nurse who has built her life around her bouncy, chatterbox six-year-old daughter, Lila (A.J. Lister).

One tragic night, Lila suddenly falls ill and dies, and the two women’s worlds crash into each other. They embark on a dark path of no return where they will be forced to confront how far they are willing to go to protect what they hold most dear.

This standout directorial debut from Laura Moss reimagines Mary Shelley’s classic horror novel Frankenstein with such a contemporary understanding that it becomes something exciting, terrifying, and singularly new.

November 13

Berberian Sound Studio

A sound engineer’s work for an Italian horror studio becomes a terrifying case of life imitating art.

The Wretched

A defiant teenage boy struggling with his parents’ imminent divorce faces off with a thousand-year-old witch who is living beneath the skin of and posing as the woman next door.

November 20

Pontypool

A radio host interprets the possible outbreak of a deadly virus that infects the small Ontario, Canada, town where he is stationed.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
7 TV shows you need to watch in November
Jon Hamm in a sheriff's cowboy hat standing at a fence in a scene from Fargo season 5.

The holiday season is closing in on us quickly. Before you know it, you’ll be cleaning up after a big Thanksgiving turkey day and prepping for Christmas or the particular holiday you celebrate. This is also the time many of us slow down, relax, recharge, and spend quality time with the family before shifting back into full gear for the new year. It’s also the perfect time to immerse yourself in a new or returning show.

When it comes to TV shows you need to watch in November, they mostly include shows that are returning with new seasons. Notably, there’s a multi-Emmy-winning series about the Royal Family that is finally coming to an end. There’s also a new show based on a popular 2010 cult classic movie and a long-awaited reality show based on Netflix’s most popular foreign series that features the biggest cast and largest single cash prize ever in the history of the genre.
Invincible season 2 (November 3)
Invincible - Season 2 Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

Read more
Like Fall of the House of Usher? Then watch these 5 TV shows that are just like it
A bloodied Rahul Kohli screams in The Fall of the House of Usher.

October is here again, which means another Mike Flanagan-created show has premiered on Netflix. This year marks the fourth in a row that Flanagan has released a new title on the streaming service, following 2020’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, 2021’s Midnight Mass, and 2022’s The Midnight Club. His latest, The Fall of the House of Usher, is a gothic horror drama based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, which is just another way of saying that it’s the most cynical and nihilistic project Flanagan has ever made.

Visually, tonally, and narratively, the series is alluring and unique, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other shows that scratch some of the same itches it does. With that in mind, for all the viewers out there who are either about to finish The Fall of the House of Usher or already have, here are five TV shows that offer many of the same pleasures as the spooky Netflix drama.
The Haunting of Hill House (2018)
The Haunting of Hill House Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV

Read more
First look at Quantum Leap season 2 episode 3 as Ben Song meets a mysterious woman
Hannah Carson in Quantum Leap season 2 episode 3.

There's never a dull moment for Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) on NBC's Quantum Leap. Every time Ben travels through time, he leaps into the life of a stranger and sees someone else's face in the mirror. Last week, Ben was a bank teller named Lorena Chaves, and in Quantum Leap season 2 episode 3, "Closure Encounters," Ben is leaping into the life of a government agent who is investigating extraterrestrial activity. That might not be the strangest thing that Ben sees this week. In our exclusive preview scene from the episode, Ben meets Hannah Carson (Eliza Taylor), a new player that he'll be seeing a lot of this season.

Episode 203 “Closure Encounters” Preview

Read more