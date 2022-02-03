Scream scares up another sequel for Paramount Pictures

Ghostface isn’t done yet. Following the recent success of last month’s Scream reboot, Deadline is reporting that Paramount has ordered a follow-up, with the same creative team behind the camera that made the horror movie a hit with critics and audiences alike.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, part of the Radio Silence film collective, will return to helm the sequel, the sixth film in the decades-old film series. In addition, James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will be back to co-write the screenplay, which will no doubt contain the blend of comedy and horror that pleased audiences the first time around. Also coming back is Scream creator Kevin Williamson, who penned the first, second, and fourth installments of the series, and the third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella, who will executive produce alongside Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre.

In talking to Deadline, Radio Silence said that “working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators – and in the lineage Wes {Craven, the first film’s director] and Kevin so expertly built – has been the thrill of a lifetime and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter in the ‘Scream’ saga to life.”

News of the sequel shouldn’t be a surprise as Scream is the top-grossing movie released in 2022, earning $107 million worldwide and still making money. While nowhere near the original Scream‘s $173 million worldwide gross (not adjusted for inflation), the film’s slim production budget ($24 million) guarantees a healthy and profitable return for Paramount that no doubt motivated the studio to continue the franchise.

In a statement, Vanderbilt and Busick said: “Is this real life? Getting to collaborate once again with our friends on the next installment of the ‘Scream’ story is more than we could have hoped for. We are overwhelmed that we get to continue to play in the sandbox that Kevin and Wes created. It is, as Ghostface would say, an honor.”

Additional details like the sequel’s plot and cast are still unknown at the time, but fans can expect a blend of new and legacy characters that made the reboot so popular. Scream is still in theatres, while fans can catch the previous installments and other great horror movies on Amazon Prime.

