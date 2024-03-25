 Skip to main content
The best accessories in Rise of the Ronin

Jesse Lennox
By

Following in the footsteps of the Nioh games, Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin is absolutely bursting at the seams with loot. Between mission rewards, materials in the open world, drops from enemies, and loot from treasure chests, you will be managing your gear very often to keep your character as strong as possible. Aside from your two weapons and armor slots, you begin with a single Accessory item to equip. These are more unique items that fall into certain categories that focus on buffing specific stats or aspects of your character. Picking the right one, or multiple once you unlock additional slots, really ties your build together. Here are a few of the best Accessories to keep an eye out for while exploring Japan.

Best Accessories

While each Accessory is unique, there are only a few “types” that have variations in terms of their main effect’s potency and what secondary bonuses they offer. The examples we list mainly focus on that primary stat, so even after you find one, you may encounter one of the same type later with a better version of that effect. Also, all stats stack. If you have multiple slots and want to really buff one specific thing, slot in multiple of the same Accessory type.

Talismanic Arrow

An accessory menu in Rise of the Ronin.
Team Ninja

The Talismanic Arrow’s main buff is related to how much Karma you gain for everything you do in Rise of the Ronin. Because Karma is cashed in for skill points, it goes without saying that you will want to build up as much as possible. Early versions will give you low percentage increases, but when you consider how much Karam you get all the time, it adds up fast. The extra perks that come with it are less important but may end up helping your build as well.

Calabash Gourd

An accessory menu in Rise of the Ronin.
Team Ninja

While not a strict Souls-style game, there’s no denying that this is a tough game. Bosses and larger enemies especially can drain your health in just a couple of swings, so an Accessory focused on reducing your damage taken is an easy pick. Again, the numbers are small, but that few percentage points might mean the difference between life and death.

Owl Netsuke Charm

An accessory menu in Rise of the Ronin.
Team Ninja

Ki, next to health, is your most valuable resource. You need it to attack, dodge, and, of course, block. Blocking already slows your Ki regeneration just by holding the button, plus each hit chunks off a bit. If you lose too much Ki blocking, you won’t be able to counter after the opponent is done with their combo, or worse, you will get your guard broken and be wide open to attack. Mitigate that with better Ki management with an Owl Netsuke Charm.

Beckoning Cat

An accessory menu in Rise of the Ronin.
Team Ninja

Finally, we have our top pick for an Accessory, the Beckoning Cat. Medicinal Pills are your Estus equivalent here, and while you can get upgrades to how many you start off with by default, you can also replenish them between checkpoints by getting them as drops. They’re normally fairly rare to get, though, unless you stack up a couple of these cats to increase the drop rate.

