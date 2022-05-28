 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Nintendo Switch headsets

By

One particularly useful feature the Nintendo Switch enables is high-quality mobile audio, so you don’t have to sacrifice any sound when you’re playing on the go. The Switch supports a variety of audio formats, including 5.1 surround sound formats, so you can get a lot of mileage out of a great gaming headset with high-quality audio to bring your games to life. Make sure the headset has switching abilities for taking calls or listening to music, and you’re set! Here are our favorite headset options.

Seinnheiser GSP 550 Gaming Headset

Sennheiser GSP 550 Gaming Headset

Jump to details
PDP Gaming LVL40 Headset

PDP Gaming LVL40 Headset

Jump to details
JLab Audio Play Gaming Wireless Headset

JLab Audio Play Gaming Wireless Headset

Jump to details
SteelSeries Arctis 1

SteelSeries Arctis 1

Jump to details
Razer Barracuda X

Razer Barracuda X

Jump to details
EPOS Enterprise GTW 270

EPOS Enterprise GTW 270

Jump to details
The Sennheiser GSP 550 Gaming Headset.
Sennheiser GSP 550

Sennheiser GSP 550 Gaming Headset

Pros
  • Larger, comfortable design
  • Good equalizer
  • Virtual surround sound
Cons
  • May be expensive for some budgets

Sennheiser’s excellent GSP 550 has large, well-fitting earcups and a padded headband that’s both comfortable and easy to adjust (great for wearing over a hat or hoodie too, if you prefer). Users can experiment with four different equalizer modes to find the right fit for their game, and the headset can enable up to 7.1 Dolby virtual surround sound formats using an included dongle for the best experiences. The nonflexible mic offers noise cancellation to clear up party communication and has an easy flip-up design for muting as well. That allows the headset to offer an impressive frequency response range of 10 to 30,000Hz and a 28-ohm impedance rating.

The GSP 550 doesn’t offer wireless capabilities, although we’ve found this isn’t as important consideration on a mobile device like the Switch. The only significant caveat is the price, which may be a little expensive for those looking to save — fortunately, we also have some budget picks below!

Seinnheiser GSP 550 Gaming Headset

Sennheiser GSP 550 Gaming Headset

The PDP Gaming LVL40 Headset.

PDP Gaming LVL40 Headset

Pros
  • Colors to match Joy-Cons or favorite games
  • Budget-friendly
  • 40mm drivers
Cons
  • Wired only
  • Flexible mics aren't quite as durable as other options

The brightly colored LVL40 is designed for the Switch and makes an excellent (and affordable) pick for those who want an over-ear headset. The wired headphones are licensed by Nintendo to work with all Switch models (as well as Wiis), so you don’t have to worry about compatibility. The audio is even tuned specifically with games like Breath of the Wild, Smash Bros, and Animal Crossing in mind.

The design here is simple and effective: Users get 40mm drivers, padded ear cups to cut down on noise with soft foam for comfort, and a flexible, noise-canceling microphone that you can also flip to mute. You can pick from a range of color options based on popular Switch games or the colors of your Joy-Cons, so everything is sure to match.

PDP Gaming LVL40 Headset

PDP Gaming LVL40 Headset

The JLab Audio Play Gaming Wireless Headset.

JLab Audio Play Gaming Wireless Headset

Pros
  • Affordable model
  • Retractable mic
  • Lightweight design
  • Good battery life
Cons
  • Not especially durable

JLab’s headset has several important points in its favor: First, it’s not only wireless but also a lighter fight than most over-ear gaming headsets, ideal for those who like the over-ear experience but want a lighter option that’s easier to take on the go. The battery is rated around 22 hours, a long-lasting option that will keep up with the Switch without trouble.

The retractable mic is also useful for a compact profile, letting you bring the mic out only when you really need to use it. A quick mute button lets you shut off audio instantly when you want and on-cable volume controls are also included for quick adjustments.

Finally, the headset is a particularly affordable option that won’t cut into your budget if you’d rather spend it on something else — like replacement Joy-Con controllers, for example.

JLab Audio Play Gaming Wireless Headset

JLab Audio Play Gaming Wireless Headset

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 with a Switch.

SteelSeries Arctis 1

Pros
  • High-quality SteelSeries audio
  • Durable design
  • Detachable mic
Cons
  • Wired only

The Arctis 1 is a strong contender for a middle-of-the-road, solid gaming headset that’s easy to use for just about everything, including all your Switch gaming. Even the wireless version remains affordable compared to alternatives, and we like the simple design with a steel-reinforced headband and durable earcups. Sound quality offers a frequency response range of 20 to 20,000Hz and impedance of 32 ohms.

The detachable mic can be left at home if you want, or attached for noise-canceling communication with friends. There are also wireless adapters that work for other platforms as well, so if you want a headset that can handle gaming on any console you have, this is a great choice!

SteelSeries Arctis 1

SteelSeries Arctis 1

The Razer Barracuda X headset.

Razer Barracuda X

Pros
  • Good gaming audio
  • Detachable mic
  • 20 hours of battery life
Cons
  • Not everyone will want to spend this much on a Switch headset

If you really don’t like cords or cables getting tangled while you play, Razer’s headset offers a wireless solution that’s still easy to plug into your Switch when the battery gets low. It’s more lightweight than most serious gaming headsets, designed to be taken on daily commutes and other travels where Switch use is common. The 40mm drivers produce great sound for the price, and the battery is rated up to 20 hours before you need to think about USB-C recharging.

The sizable headset includes Razer’s “cardiod” mic which is designed to pick up your voice while avoiding ambient sounds, and a number of onboard controls for managing calls, volume, and more. It’s a great choice for those who take their Switch gaming seriously but still want something lighter than a weighty gaming headset.

Razer Barracuda X

Razer Barracuda X

The EPOS Enterprise GTW 270 earbuds.

EPOS Enterprise GTW 270

Pros
  • Convenient earbuds for traveling
  • Noise isolation
  • Gaming optimization
Cons
  • Low battery life

Large headsets are just too bulky for some, especially Switch gamers that prefer to travel light. We suggest an alternative: These wireless earbuds are designed specifically for gaming, with noise isolation and Gaming Suite software to customize your sound settings specifically for the games you play (broader modes for gaming, music, and movies also exist). While the earbuds have around a five-hour battery life by themselves, the aluminum charging case can provide several more charges on its own to keep you topped off. Oh, and they’re also water-resistant, so you can wear them during sweaty workouts or in light rain without worrying about damage.

EPOS Enterprise GTW 270

EPOS Enterprise GTW 270

Editors' Recommendations

The best Xbox Series X headsets

razer thresher ultimate e3 2017 wireless headset

Chromebook Memorial Day Sale: Get a new laptop for $98

Person using smartphone at home office desk beside open Chromebook.

Where to find the best Memorial Day electronics sales in 2022

Two galaxies captured by Hubble are a hotbed of star formation

This new image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope looks at two spiral galaxies, collectively known as Arp 303. The pair, individually called IC 563 (bottom right) and IC 564 (top left), are 275 million light-years away in the direction of the constellation Sextans.

Zero Contact’s Rick Dugdale on directing an NFT film during the pandemic

Chris Brochu, Aleks Paunovic, TJ Kayama, Veronica Ferres, and Martin Stenmarck videochatting in a scene from Zero Contact.

How to speed flip in Rocket League

Two cars race to hit the ball in Rocket League.

The best 1080p gaming monitors for 2022

The 23.8-inch ASUS TUF gaming monitor with the TUF Gaming logo on the screen.

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft launch delayed by several weeks

The Psyche spacecraft sits in the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA’s next test of its new rocket is set for next month

An image of NASA’s moon rocket at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, rolling out of the Vehicle Assembly Building for a 4.2-mile journey to Launch Complex 39B on March 17, 2022.

Best gaming deals for June 2022

father and son playing video games

Best video game deals for June 2022

Best PlayStation deals for June 2022

PS5 and DualSense art.

Best PS5 game deals: Hours of AAA entertainment from $15

Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.