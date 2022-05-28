The best Nintendo Switch headsets

One particularly useful feature the Nintendo Switch enables is high-quality mobile audio, so you don’t have to sacrifice any sound when you’re playing on the go. The Switch supports a variety of audio formats, including 5.1 surround sound formats, so you can get a lot of mileage out of a great gaming headset with high-quality audio to bring your games to life. Make sure the headset has switching abilities for taking calls or listening to music, and you’re set! Here are our favorite headset options.

Sennheiser GSP 550 Gaming Headset

Pros Larger, comfortable design

Good equalizer

Virtual surround sound Cons May be expensive for some budgets

Sennheiser’s excellent GSP 550 has large, well-fitting earcups and a padded headband that’s both comfortable and easy to adjust (great for wearing over a hat or hoodie too, if you prefer). Users can experiment with four different equalizer modes to find the right fit for their game, and the headset can enable up to 7.1 Dolby virtual surround sound formats using an included dongle for the best experiences. The nonflexible mic offers noise cancellation to clear up party communication and has an easy flip-up design for muting as well. That allows the headset to offer an impressive frequency response range of 10 to 30,000Hz and a 28-ohm impedance rating.

The GSP 550 doesn’t offer wireless capabilities, although we’ve found this isn’t as important consideration on a mobile device like the Switch. The only significant caveat is the price, which may be a little expensive for those looking to save — fortunately, we also have some budget picks below!

PDP Gaming LVL40 Headset

Pros Colors to match Joy-Cons or favorite games

Budget-friendly

40mm drivers Cons Wired only

Flexible mics aren't quite as durable as other options

The brightly colored LVL40 is designed for the Switch and makes an excellent (and affordable) pick for those who want an over-ear headset. The wired headphones are licensed by Nintendo to work with all Switch models (as well as Wiis), so you don’t have to worry about compatibility. The audio is even tuned specifically with games like Breath of the Wild, Smash Bros, and Animal Crossing in mind.

The design here is simple and effective: Users get 40mm drivers, padded ear cups to cut down on noise with soft foam for comfort, and a flexible, noise-canceling microphone that you can also flip to mute. You can pick from a range of color options based on popular Switch games or the colors of your Joy-Cons, so everything is sure to match.

JLab Audio Play Gaming Wireless Headset

Pros Affordable model

Retractable mic

Lightweight design

Good battery life Cons Not especially durable

JLab’s headset has several important points in its favor: First, it’s not only wireless but also a lighter fight than most over-ear gaming headsets, ideal for those who like the over-ear experience but want a lighter option that’s easier to take on the go. The battery is rated around 22 hours, a long-lasting option that will keep up with the Switch without trouble.

The retractable mic is also useful for a compact profile, letting you bring the mic out only when you really need to use it. A quick mute button lets you shut off audio instantly when you want and on-cable volume controls are also included for quick adjustments.

Finally, the headset is a particularly affordable option that won’t cut into your budget if you’d rather spend it on something else — like replacement Joy-Con controllers, for example.

SteelSeries Arctis 1

Pros High-quality SteelSeries audio

Durable design

Detachable mic Cons Wired only

The Arctis 1 is a strong contender for a middle-of-the-road, solid gaming headset that’s easy to use for just about everything, including all your Switch gaming. Even the wireless version remains affordable compared to alternatives, and we like the simple design with a steel-reinforced headband and durable earcups. Sound quality offers a frequency response range of 20 to 20,000Hz and impedance of 32 ohms.

The detachable mic can be left at home if you want, or attached for noise-canceling communication with friends. There are also wireless adapters that work for other platforms as well, so if you want a headset that can handle gaming on any console you have, this is a great choice!

Razer Barracuda X

Pros Good gaming audio

Detachable mic

20 hours of battery life Cons Not everyone will want to spend this much on a Switch headset

If you really don’t like cords or cables getting tangled while you play, Razer’s headset offers a wireless solution that’s still easy to plug into your Switch when the battery gets low. It’s more lightweight than most serious gaming headsets, designed to be taken on daily commutes and other travels where Switch use is common. The 40mm drivers produce great sound for the price, and the battery is rated up to 20 hours before you need to think about USB-C recharging.

The sizable headset includes Razer’s “cardiod” mic which is designed to pick up your voice while avoiding ambient sounds, and a number of onboard controls for managing calls, volume, and more. It’s a great choice for those who take their Switch gaming seriously but still want something lighter than a weighty gaming headset.

EPOS Enterprise GTW 270

Pros Convenient earbuds for traveling

Noise isolation

Gaming optimization Cons Low battery life

Large headsets are just too bulky for some, especially Switch gamers that prefer to travel light. We suggest an alternative: These wireless earbuds are designed specifically for gaming, with noise isolation and Gaming Suite software to customize your sound settings specifically for the games you play (broader modes for gaming, music, and movies also exist). While the earbuds have around a five-hour battery life by themselves, the aluminum charging case can provide several more charges on its own to keep you topped off. Oh, and they’re also water-resistant, so you can wear them during sweaty workouts or in light rain without worrying about damage.

