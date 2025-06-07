 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Take your Switch 2 to the next level with the best accessories

By
Nintendo Switch 2 and the official camera
Image used with permission by copyright holder
Best Product Promotional Image
Best Products
Get straight to the top tech—no junk, just the best.
Updated less than 20 hours ago

Of all the consoles on the market, the Switch 2 is the most versatile right out of the box. It is both a home console and a handheld, plus the new Joy-cons can be used as traditional controllers or like a computer mouse. This makes the Switch 2 vs. Switch an easy decision even before you factor in all the upcoming Switch 2 games. Just like the original console, though, the Switch 2 is made much better with a few additional accessories. Even at launch there are a ton to pick from so we've narrowed the list down to only the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories we personally can't live without.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera
Best Camera
Jump to details
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Best Controller
Jump to details
Lexar 128GB PLAY micro SD Card, UHS-I, C10, U1, V10, A1, Full HD, 4K, Up To 160/50 MB/s microSDXC Memory Card, Expanded Storage for Nintendo Switch, Gaming, Smartphones, Tablets (LMSPLAY128G-BNNNU)
Lexar Play Pro
Best SD Card
Jump to details
Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case
Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case
Jump to details
Audeze Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation, Mac, PC, and Switch
Audeze Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation, Mac, PC, and Switch
Best Headset
Jump to details
Recommended Videos

Best Camera

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera

Pros
  • 1080p resolution
  • Elegant design
Cons
  • A little expensive

One of the big features touted for the Nintendo Switch 2 is Game Chat. This new feature means you can finally virtually hang out with your friends via voice and video, so long as you have a compatible camera. While any USB-C camera will work, we'd argue that the official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is the all-around best option. With 1080p resolution, a sleek profile, and a useful privacy shutter, this accessory is well worth the $55 for anyone looking to jump into Game Chat with all the bells and whistles.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera
Best Camera

Best Controller

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

Pros
  • HD Rumble 2
  • Two back buttons
  • More comfortable than Joy-cons
Cons
  • No Hall Effect sticks

There's already a slew of traditional gamepad options for the Switch 2, but nothing can beat the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller for that familiar console feel. This excellent, albeit expensive, option is simply the best choice for playing games while your Nintendo Switch 2 is in docked mode. It's immensely comfortable and features solid battery life, and it's filled with all of the features you'd expect -- and then some. Perhaps its most compelling additions are the new GL/GR buttons on the back, which can be mapped to function as any other button on the controller for ultimate customizability over how you interact with games. If you're okay dropping $85 to pick up the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, it is the definitive way to play any competitive or challenging game.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Best Controller
Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Best SD Card

Lexar Play Pro

Pros
  • Multiple size options
  • Fastest MicroSD on the market
Cons
  • Larger sizes are expensive

The MicroSD card market is still small right now, but the current leader in terms of size and performances is the Lexar Play Pro. This card comes in either a 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB size so you can grab the size you feel is right for you. However, size options isn't what impresses us most about this card. What makes us put this at the top of the list is the speed of the card, which is what will lead to near instant loading times on your games. This card can hit up too 900MB/s read times, which is the fastest we've seen yet. It also has 600MBN/s write speeds, which shouldn't be overlooked. This speed determines how fast you can download games to the card. The faster this speed, the sooner you can start playing.

The main downsides to this card is the price. Because the market is so small, this card is still quite expensive when you look at the larger sizes, but that also means it is constantly getting sold out. However, even when more cards become available, we don't see any being better than this one for quite a while.

Lexar 128GB PLAY micro SD Card, UHS-I, C10, U1, V10, A1, Full HD, 4K, Up To 160/50 MB/s microSDXC Memory Card, Expanded Storage for Nintendo Switch, Gaming, Smartphones, Tablets (LMSPLAY128G-BNNNU)
Lexar Play Pro
Best SD Card

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case

Pros
  • Built to hold all Switch 2 essentials
  • Soft and sturdy build quality
  • Includes screen protector and cloth
Cons
  • Not practical for everyday protection

Cases for the Nintendo Switch 2 come in all shapes and sizes, so you should always pick one that meets your unique needs both in terms of looks and functionality. Some are made only for protecting your Switch 2 and Joy-cons, while others are made to hold everything you need to move the console, dock, cables, controllers, and games. The official Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case falls into the latter category, offering impressive protection, high-quality materials, and tons of storage inside. This chunky case even has a spot to store your Nintendo Switch 2 dock so that you can transport your docked console experience anywhere you want to go. You'll find six slots for game carts, storage for a Pro Controller, and a large mesh compartment for all of your cables. As added bonuses, you'll even get a screen protector and cleaning cloth inside the case. For $85 it offers incredible peace of mind that you can bring the full Switch 2 experience with you with little risk of damage. However, it is a big case to carry if you are just bringing the Switch 2 around for the day to play in handheld mode.

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case
Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case

Best Headset

Audeze Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation, Mac, PC, and Switch

Pros
  • 80+ hour battery life
  • A.I noise filtering
  • Also compatible with other consoles and PC
Cons
  • Price

A good headset is a non-negotiable when playing on the go, but even elevates your game while playing at home if you don't have a top-end sound system. When it comes to headsets, you get what you pay for so we're going big and recommending the Audeze Maxwell despite the steep price. If you can stomach it, this headset will serve you well for the entire Switch 2 generation. The battery life is a huge component here since you will be using it on the move with your Switch 2, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. The sound quality is astounding and you won't lose any bit of it thanks to the noise filtering technology. They're very comfortable to wear, has detachable mic, and also works with other consoles and your PC to help justify the price.

Audeze Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation, Mac, PC, and Switch
Audeze Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation, Mac, PC, and Switch
Best Headset
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox

Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things gaming but has a specific interest in all things PlayStation, JRPGs, and experimental indies. Jesse has been writing about games for over 10 years, starting off as a volunteer and eventually finding his way into doing it full-time. He is constantly striving to push his boundaries in what he covers and finds thought-provoking and important angles to highlight within the games industry.

Originally double-majoring in English and Education, Jesse came into games media as a profession by accident. After an unfortunate layoff, he took his passion for writing about games seriously and was lucky enough to find Digital Trends and other outlets such as Pocket-Lint, Classic Nerd, and Gamepur to write for. He has held numerous writing positions, as well as several editing roles, and is always on the hunt for new opportunities to grow his skillset.

Based in Colorado, Jesse spends at least two hours every morning training in the gym to set his mind straight before a full day of writing and gaming.

Connect with Jesse on LinkdIn.

Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The best Nintendo Switch headsets for 2025

Nintendo did a commendable job making the best Switch games play just as good docked as in portable mode. However, there's no doubt that when you take your system on the go, you need to have some accessories to cover your bases and make as few sacrifices as possible. Checking out some of the best Switch controllers is the first thing people will think of, but you shouldn't overlook your audio quality. Not only are the Switch's speakers rather unimpressive, but you don't want everyone around overhearing your game if you're playing in public. Here are all the best headsets you can use at home or on the go for all your current and upcoming Switch games.

Read more
The best Switch controllers for 2025
8BitDo Zero controllers

The Nintendo Switch is a revolutionary console that lets you play the best Switch games anywhere you want thanks to its ability to be played in handheld or docked form. We all fell in love with this functionality, but many people had reservations about the Joy-Con controllers, especially when it came to using them for multiplayer games on the Switch. While functional, they are hardly ideal. This is why we wanted to come up with a definitive list of the best controllers you can get your hands on. We still have plenty of upcoming Switch games to look forward to, so investing in a new controller or other Switch accessories is worth doing sooner rather than later.

Read more
At home or on the go, these are the best Switch games for 2025
Yoshi and Peach race in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The Nintendo Switch has had a lot of success in the many years since its release. The console-handheld hybrid has been on the market since 2017, and a slew of fantastic games from first- and third-party developers have launched over the course of the system's life cycle.

Heavy hitters such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder make the console a must-play while stellar indies and third-party ports fill out the roster. And some of the best games from previous Nintendo systems are available on Nintendo Switch Online.

Read more