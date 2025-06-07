Take your Switch 2 to the next level with the best accessories

Of all the consoles on the market, the Switch 2 is the most versatile right out of the box. It is both a home console and a handheld, plus the new Joy-cons can be used as traditional controllers or like a computer mouse. This makes the Switch 2 vs. Switch an easy decision even before you factor in all the upcoming Switch 2 games. Just like the original console, though, the Switch 2 is made much better with a few additional accessories. Even at launch there are a ton to pick from so we've narrowed the list down to only the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories we personally can't live without.

Best Camera

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera

Pros 1080p resolution

Elegant design Cons A little expensive

One of the big features touted for the Nintendo Switch 2 is Game Chat. This new feature means you can finally virtually hang out with your friends via voice and video, so long as you have a compatible camera. While any USB-C camera will work, we'd argue that the official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is the all-around best option. With 1080p resolution, a sleek profile, and a useful privacy shutter, this accessory is well worth the $55 for anyone looking to jump into Game Chat with all the bells and whistles.

Best Controller

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

Pros HD Rumble 2

Two back buttons

More comfortable than Joy-cons Cons No Hall Effect sticks

There's already a slew of traditional gamepad options for the Switch 2, but nothing can beat the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller for that familiar console feel. This excellent, albeit expensive, option is simply the best choice for playing games while your Nintendo Switch 2 is in docked mode. It's immensely comfortable and features solid battery life, and it's filled with all of the features you'd expect -- and then some. Perhaps its most compelling additions are the new GL/GR buttons on the back, which can be mapped to function as any other button on the controller for ultimate customizability over how you interact with games. If you're okay dropping $85 to pick up the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, it is the definitive way to play any competitive or challenging game.

Best SD Card

Lexar Play Pro

Pros Multiple size options

Fastest MicroSD on the market Cons Larger sizes are expensive

The MicroSD card market is still small right now, but the current leader in terms of size and performances is the Lexar Play Pro. This card comes in either a 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB size so you can grab the size you feel is right for you. However, size options isn't what impresses us most about this card. What makes us put this at the top of the list is the speed of the card, which is what will lead to near instant loading times on your games. This card can hit up too 900MB/s read times, which is the fastest we've seen yet. It also has 600MBN/s write speeds, which shouldn't be overlooked. This speed determines how fast you can download games to the card. The faster this speed, the sooner you can start playing.

The main downsides to this card is the price. Because the market is so small, this card is still quite expensive when you look at the larger sizes, but that also means it is constantly getting sold out. However, even when more cards become available, we don't see any being better than this one for quite a while.

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case

Pros Built to hold all Switch 2 essentials

Soft and sturdy build quality

Includes screen protector and cloth Cons Not practical for everyday protection

Cases for the Nintendo Switch 2 come in all shapes and sizes, so you should always pick one that meets your unique needs both in terms of looks and functionality. Some are made only for protecting your Switch 2 and Joy-cons, while others are made to hold everything you need to move the console, dock, cables, controllers, and games. The official Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case falls into the latter category, offering impressive protection, high-quality materials, and tons of storage inside. This chunky case even has a spot to store your Nintendo Switch 2 dock so that you can transport your docked console experience anywhere you want to go. You'll find six slots for game carts, storage for a Pro Controller, and a large mesh compartment for all of your cables. As added bonuses, you'll even get a screen protector and cleaning cloth inside the case. For $85 it offers incredible peace of mind that you can bring the full Switch 2 experience with you with little risk of damage. However, it is a big case to carry if you are just bringing the Switch 2 around for the day to play in handheld mode.

Best Headset

Audeze Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation, Mac, PC, and Switch

Pros 80+ hour battery life

A.I noise filtering

Also compatible with other consoles and PC Cons Price

A good headset is a non-negotiable when playing on the go, but even elevates your game while playing at home if you don't have a top-end sound system. When it comes to headsets, you get what you pay for so we're going big and recommending the Audeze Maxwell despite the steep price. If you can stomach it, this headset will serve you well for the entire Switch 2 generation. The battery life is a huge component here since you will be using it on the move with your Switch 2, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. The sound quality is astounding and you won't lose any bit of it thanks to the noise filtering technology. They're very comfortable to wear, has detachable mic, and also works with other consoles and your PC to help justify the price.