 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best development nodes to unlock in Cities Skylines 2

Jesse Lennox
By

Building an entire city from scratch is a long process, even in a game like Cities Skylines 2. You need to make slow, gradual improvements and expansions to make sure you don’t spread yourself too thin and go into debt. So long as you can make it over the initial hurdle, you will start building a steady stream of XP and completing Milestones. The one mechanic that can give your city a substantial boost is the different development nodes you unlock using Development Points. These nodes offer unique upgrades to specific aspects of your city and are further broken down into somewhat linear skill trees. All told, there is an overwhelming number of nodes to choose from. If the stress of simply keeping up with building a functional and happy society is already pushing you to the limit, we’ll help smooth over the process by telling you the best development nodes you need to unlock in Cities Skylines 2.

Best development nodes

A transportation development tree in Cities Skylines 2.
Paradox Interactive

Development nodes are rewarded in stacks by reaching each of the 20 Milestone levels in Cities Skylines 2. Once you have some points, you can distribute them as you see fit among the 11 categories in the Progression menu.

Recommended Videos

Roads

Roads are like the skeleton of your city; without a strong road structure, the entire thing will fall apart. It almost feels cruel that the advanced roads services node isn’t a default option, but that just means you need to get it ASAP. This node allows you to manage traffic with basic functions like traffic lights, road signs, and crosswalks. You do need to place all of these down yourself, and while you can get by for a little while in the early game before your population gets too big, traffic will become a nightmare and productivity will slow to a crawl if you ignore it.

Related

Soon after getting the flow of traffic going, invest in the parking areas upgrade. Again, this is one of those essential options Cities Skylines 2 withholds from you. Until you purchase this node and create designated parking lots, your citizens will have no choice but to park on the street which can (and will) cause major congestion very quickly.

The final Road node you should keep an eye on for the mid to late game is underground parking. Once your city is really bustling and space is becoming a premium, converting your normal parking lots into underground ones will free up more space to build without losing that precious parking zone.

Transportation

As vital as roads are, offering alternative and efficient ways for your citizens to move to and from hubs will keep your economy ticking like clockwork. The most efficient option is the subway system since it doesn’t take up any space above ground, but isn’t needed until later in the game. Early on, go for the tram over the bus since it can carry the most passengers of any transit option and both use the same roads anyway.

The other use for transportation is bringing people into your city and exporting your products for more income. On most maps, a train is the best option to start with, but you will eventually want to invest in the air and water (if applicable) methods as well. As a late-game goal, keep your eye on the space center upgrade. This costs a ton of cash not only to make but maintain. However, it comes with a ton of benefits to your economy, such as increasing your attractiveness, interest in higher education for your population, greater electronics sales, and recreational value.

Electricity

How you upgrade your power in Cities Skylines 2 will vary based on your ultimate goals. If you simply want to produce energy fast at a low cost, then the coal power plant will serve you best, while wind farms will obviously make more sense if you want to keep pollution down. If you go for the green route, which is almost universally the best long-term option, you will want to get the emergency battery station alongside your turbines to have a backup for the inevitable times when the wind just isn’t blowing. Once you’ve built up more points and capital, add in the solar plant to try and cover all your green energy bases.

Whichever way you start, the end-game goal will always be nuclear power plants. These are almost prohibitively expensive, but not only produce the most energy of any source but also do so without creating pollution.

Health care and deathcare

People will get sick and injured. There’s no avoiding it. While you could get the cheaper clinics, it will be a better investment to wait a bit longer if needed to go straight to hospitals. These offer way more utility and services, plus have far greater upgrade potential. It would also be worth considering adding in either the disease control center and/or health research institute. They aren’t cheap, but alongside their individual bonuses also bring down the chances of any diseases spreading through your city.

When it comes to death, a single cemetery will be plenty for most of the game. Crematoriums are appealing because they take less space but do add some pollution, and cemeteries, morbidly enough, can actually become a tourist attraction and increase your city’s value.

Police and administration

If you place it in a centralized location, you can forgo building multiple police stations by just having a single headquarters that covers the majority of your city. Eventually, you will need a second as you grow, but by then you will have plenty of funds to add one. On the other hand, you will need to invest in a prison alongside the headquarters. It isn’t clear, but jail space isn’t the same as prison space, and unless you have an actual prison you won’t have anywhere to detain convicted criminals.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
What is the code to the Lizard’s lab in Spider-Man 2?
Spider man pressing keys on a tablet.

Dr. Connors, aka The Lizard, is forced back into his reptile state after Kraven injects him with his old serum in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. This would be bad enough, but he's also the only one who knows the truth about the symbiote and how to potentially get it off of Peter. Before that can happen, you need to track him down and inject him with the cure, and your search begins at his home in Queens. While exploring Connors' home, you discover that he had his own laboratory built underneath it for his experiments. Naturally, he wanted to keep this secret and put a passcode on the entrance. There's a small puzzle to uncover the code, and this isn't a puzzle you can skip. Here's how to open the lab.
How to open the Lizard's lab

After exploring Connors' home and finding the panel to the lab, you will see a screen with four colored panels with one to four dots on each in order. Each one plays a tone, so the code is asking you to find the right musical tone. The clue here is the sticker of the barn on the upper right. If you visited the baby's room on the upper floor, you will have heard the Old MacDonald song when interacting with a toy in the room. That's the tone you need to recreate. The correct order to press the keys is 4,4,4,1.

Read more
How to change suits in Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man soars through the air in a biomechanical suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Everyone knows the iconic Spider-Man suit. The red-and-blue spandex uniform has been iterated on and altered hundreds of times over the course of decades, leading to some similar and some very different designs. Spider-Man 2 introduces Venom and the symbiote suit to the mix as a plot point, but there are almost 70 total suits from various comics, shows, and movies to unlock and wear between Peter pParker and Miles Morales. Unlocking them is one thing, but changing between them, and their new styles, is another. With this guide, you will be able to change your spider style as fast as our heroes when duty calls.
How to change suits

Once you've snagged your first additional suit and used some Tokens to unlock it, changing between them is a breeze. Simply open your menu, go to the Suits tab, and highlight the one you want to wear. If you want to switch between Peter and Miles, simply hit L2 or R2 to cycle between the Spider-Men since each has their own unique set of suit options. Press X on the suit you want to wear and -- bam! -- your Spider-Man is now decked out in a new style. However, that's not all. Many suits have additional styles you can unlock by spending some Tech Parts. These give you three additional color options for that specific suit to further customize your look.

Read more
Spider-Man 2 Just Let Go trophy guide: Where to find the science trophy
Miles sitting on top of a building at sunset.

There is no shortage of collectibles to gather and activities to do in Spider-Man 2. From photo-ops to Prowler Stashes, the map is filled with icons showing you where to go to find just about anything you need. One thing that isn't marked on your map, however, is a very special collectible for Miles Morales. This isn't required for any specific quest, and won't give you any XP, but it does reward you with the Just Let Go trophy that is necessary if you want to get the coveted Platinum trophy. With no clues as to where to find this tiny science trophy on the massive New York map, you could spend hours swinging around looking. Instead, we'll show you exactly where to look so you can check this trophy off your list.
How to get the Just Let Go trophy

The science trophy we're looking for is in the southern part of the Financial District on a church. The exact location can be seen above, but the church itself is impossible to miss once you're in the area. When you reach the church, climb up onto the roof behind the main steeple and look up at the small balcony running around it. If you're close enough, you will see the small white circle indicating that there's something you can interact with there.

Read more