 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Cities: Skylines 2 devs offer DLC refunds as console ports get delayed

Tomas Franzese
By
A screenshot from Cities: Skylines 2's Beach Properties DLC.
Paradox Interactive

Cities: Skylines 2 developer Colossal Order confirmed that it will be offering refunds to people who purchased the Beach Properties DLC, adding more content to the Ultimate Edition version of the game, delaying the launch of Cities: Skylines 2’s console ports and its first expansion, and focusing on free updates and patches in the short term.

It did so while making a massive apology in the wake of the PC city-builder’s messy launch and first DLC release. When Cities: Skylines 2 initially released last October, it was very unpolished and felt a bit inferior to the original Cities: Skylines. At the time, I wrote, “It’s OK to wait until the game is a little more stable and has as vibrant a community as its predecessor.” Although Colossal Order has been patching the game, it reignited ire against the city-builder in March by releasing a $10 Beach Properties DLC, an underwhelming asset pack that didn’t even add beaches to the game.

Recommended Videos

The developers of Cities: Skylines 2 recognized some significant changes were required and posted an apology on publisher Paradox Interactive’s forums. It admitted that Beach Properties was “rushed out” and “should not have been published in its current form,” so it is offering refunds to those who purchased the DLC. Unfortunately, the developers can’t refund frustrated Cities: Skylines 2 Ultimate Edition owners; to make up for that, it’s promising to add three Creator Packs and three Radio Stations to the content that the Ultimate Edition includes, which it values at $40.

Related

Colossal Order is taking this as a wake-up call to adjust its post-launch development. The studio “will focus on additional free patches and game updates in the coming months,” and will create a group of player representatives to advise on future content. These shifts will result in some delays. Cities: Skylines 2 was supposed to get a Bridges and Ports expansion this year, but that has been pushed to 2025. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Cities: Skylines 2 also won’t be released this spring as originally promised; Colossal Order is now targeting a launch sometime around October if the development goes smoothly.

It looks like 2024 will be the year where Colossal Order tries to correct course with Cities: Skylines 2 rather than one where it greatly expands the game with new content via DLC and expansions.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
All cross-platform games (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Two squads of heroes clash in an Overwatch 2 trailer.

Cross-platform support is becoming more important in the world of video games. Multiplayer hits like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Fortnite have pushed crossplay into the limelight, and now most AAA multiplayer games release with at least partial cross-platform support. Finding every cross-platform game is no easy feat, though, so we did the hard work to bring you a comprehensive list of games that support crossplay.

Unfortunately, there aren't any rules when it comes to crossplay, so each game handles the feature a little differently. To make matters more confusing, certain backward-compatible games on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X still support crossplay on the most recent hardware, even if there isn't an official release for that hardware.

Read more
Homeworld 3: release date window, trailer, pre-order, and more
A massive space fleet in formation.

The long, long wait for a new Homeworld title is finally coming to a close. This classic RTS series once stood toe-to-toe with the titans of the genre such as StarCraft and Command and Conquer, but aside from a more recent prequel, it hasn't been seen since the sequel in 2003.

At the same time, the entire RTS genre has fallen from the grace it once enjoyed, with almost none of the major names existing in that space anymore. However, we did get hints at a proper Homeworld sequel coming in the future after Gearbox purchased the rights and released the Homeworld Remastered Collection, a prequel game called Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, and even a tabletop version of the game. Here's everything we know so far about this RTS title.
Release date

Read more
Atari classic Yars’ Revenge is getting a modern Metroidvania revival
Emi shoots a robot in Yars Rising.

Atari is reviving its 1982 classic Yars' Revenge with its latest game, Yars Rising. The modern reimagining is being developed by Shantae franchise developer WayForward and is set to launch on PC and unspecified consoles this year.

Yars' Revenge is one of Atari's most iconic titles. First released on the Atari 2600, the shooter has players controlling the insect-like Yar and eating a shield around a cannon to destroy it. The property has been revived a few times since then. In 2011, Atari gave the series a modern reboot to poor critical reception. It had more success in 2022 with Yars: Recharged, a more proper sequel to the original. Yars Rising is something entirely different though, as its a total reimagining of the series.

Read more