How to increase your population in Manor Lords

Jesse Lennox
By
A humble village in Manor Lords.
Slavic Magic

People are your most important resource in Manor Lords. Without a growing population, you won’t be able to effectively build new structures, staff your buildings, and have people ready to fight any battles.

While you are in charge of almost all aspects of your growing kingdom, you can’t force new people to join your village if they don’t want to. Your grand plans for the perfect kingdom will be thwarted before they even begin if you can’t figure out how to increase your population to help build that dream. There are two main factors you need to understand to grow a population, but one is a bit less clear.

How to grow your population

A menu detailing the population of a town in Manor Lords.
Slavic Magic

The first and most obvious cap to your population is how many burgage plots you have. You start out with a few homeless citizens, but new families aren’t too interested in joining a village if they will have nowhere to sleep. You can build up multiple plots, or upgrade existing burgages to allow for more people to live in them. Also, other buildings like churches and the Manor allow families to live in them as well.

However, even if you have an entire neighborhood of new homes waiting for people to move in, no one will if your approval rating is too low. This is notated by a percentage marker on the bar at the top of the screen. If you have a rating of 24% or below, you will lose one population every month. If it’s between 25% and 49%, there will be no change, 50% to 74% will add one person per month, and 75% to 100% will add two people per month. So long as you’re above 50% and there is space for them, your population will steadily grow.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
