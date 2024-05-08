 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best developments to get first in Manor Lords

By
A snowy settlement in Manor Lords.
Slavic Magic

It feels a little bit like cheating in Manor Lords, but the development upgrades you can get can do some powerful things to improve your settlement. However, to balance things out, the development points you need to unlock these enhancements are given out very sparingly. In fact, you won’t get even close to the amount needed to unlock everything on the sphere grid. To make matters even more stressful, there’s no way to undo a choice you make, so any point spent in error is locked in until you start a new game. There’s none that can make your game harder, but if you pick one that offers no benefit to your current settlement or goals, it might as well be a negative in terms of the opportunity cost. For the best experience, here are the developments you should invest in first.

How to get development points

Before you can spend any development points in Manor Lords, you have to earn them. This is a slightly obfuscated system that you may not fully understand if you’re not paying close attention, but it does make sense once you know what’s going on. Development points are tied to you reaching new settlement levels. You can incrementally grow to a small village, a medium village, a large village, a small town, a medium town, and — finally — a large town. Each one requires a larger number of burgage plots and for you to upgrade more of them to higher levels. In any one settlement, you can earn six development points.

Recommended Videos

Best developments to get first

The development upgrade sphere grid in Manor Lords
Slavic Magic

The development tree is broken down into four segments: farming, trade, gathering, and industry. Here are some of the best ones you can unlock early.

Related

Heavy Plow

No settlement can survive only on hunting and foraging for food. Farming is the only way to make sure your storehouses are well stocked with food, but even a fully staffed farm is painfully slow to harvest. The Heavy Plow upgrade adds a plowing station to your farms so you can make use of an ox to not only make plowing your fields far faster, but also tospeed up transporting your crops to the storehouse.

Charcoal Burning

Preparing for winter is your primary concern for your first year, if not the first two, in Manor Lords. Lack of food is one thing, but if you run out of fuel to keep your population warm, they won’t last long. Firewood is your basic form of fuel, but it is very inefficient. This development lets you build a charcoal kiln that gives you two charcoal for every one firewood you feed into it. That will double your potential fuel reserves in a snap.

Deep Mining

All natural resources will eventually run dry. While you can regrow trees and let berries regrow, ore deposits only have so much material for you to mine before they’re tapped out. You can break the laws of nature with the Deep Mining development that lets you upgrade any mine into a deep mine that somehow never runs out of ore. This only works on the slightly rare rich deposits, but is still incredibly powerful to have an unending source of ore to build or sell.

Sheepbreeding

Speaking of getting an unending source of materials and money, Sheepbreeding makes something that you would expect to happen, but by default does not, actually occur. If you have a sheep farm, those sheep will be completely uninterested in mating and having more sheep babies. Snag this development to let nature take its course and get yourself an infinite supply of sheep for materials and to trade for quite a high price.

Better Deals

And while you’re trading, unlock better deals to keep from getting ripped off. There’s a tariff on anything you import in Manor Lords of 10 regional wealth, but this perk waives that annoying fee. Since you never quite know what resources you will have and what you will need to import to build your next structure or upgrade, importing is essential for reaching the late game. The earlier you invest in this, the more you’ll save in the long run.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
The best city-building games on PC
City by the sea in Anno 1800.

Blink while playing one of the best city-building games, and you'll lose countless hours expanding your city, refining your infrastructure, and focusing your trade. Ever since the original Sim City, we've been losing sleep designing the perfect utopias for our digital citizens, and as time has gone on, they've only gotten more satisfying to build.

Although city-building games usually carry a steep learning curve and tons of content, beginners can dive into any option on our list and have a good time. The genre has expanded to include tons of big hitters, with exciting sequels like Cities Skylines 2 on the horizon. We have a mix of hardcore survival experiences like Frostpunk and minimalist builders like Islanders, so there's something for everyone.

Read more
The best development nodes to unlock in Cities Skylines 2
A city near a river.

Building an entire city from scratch is a long process, even in a game like Cities Skylines 2. You need to make slow, gradual improvements and expansions to make sure you don't spread yourself too thin and go into debt. So long as you can make it over the initial hurdle, you will start building a steady stream of XP and completing Milestones. The one mechanic that can give your city a substantial boost is the different development nodes you unlock using Development Points. These nodes offer unique upgrades to specific aspects of your city and are further broken down into somewhat linear skill trees. All told, there is an overwhelming number of nodes to choose from. If the stress of simply keeping up with building a functional and happy society is already pushing you to the limit, we'll help smooth over the process by telling you the best development nodes you need to unlock in Cities Skylines 2.
Best development nodes

Development nodes are rewarded in stacks by reaching each of the 20 Milestone levels in Cities Skylines 2. Once you have some points, you can distribute them as you see fit among the 11 categories in the Progression menu.
Roads
Roads are like the skeleton of your city; without a strong road structure, the entire thing will fall apart. It almost feels cruel that the advanced roads services node isn't a default option, but that just means you need to get it ASAP. This node allows you to manage traffic with basic functions like traffic lights, road signs, and crosswalks. You do need to place all of these down yourself, and while you can get by for a little while in the early game before your population gets too big, traffic will become a nightmare and productivity will slow to a crawl if you ignore it.

Read more
Cities: Skylines II beginner’s guide: tips and tricks to get started
A screenshot from Cities: Skylines 2's cinematic reveal trailer.

The city-building genre has served a niche audience for the decades since the original Sim City popularized the idea of allowing players to design and manage their own little utopias. With that original franchise on ice, it fell to a newcomer, Cities: Skylines, to take up the mantle as the major player in the genre, and it managed to be a well-received replacement. That title got tons of support from the developers and community, but it finally came time for a sequel to freshen things up. Cities: Skylines II is building on the same foundation as city builders of the past, but it also brings in new features and mechanics that even seasoned city planners will need to wrap their heads around. Whether this is your first time raising a city from scratch or you've poured hundreds of hours into urban design, these are the essential tips and tricks you need to know when starting out in Cities: Skylines II.
Picking your plot

The first major choice you will need to make in Cities: Skylines II is where you want to actually go about building your dream society. At launch, the game comes with six maps to pick between, but this decision carries more weight than just aesthetic differences. Yes, each map has its own look that will determine how your buildings, homes, and even vehicles look, but there are deeper mechanical changes you want to plan for.

Read more