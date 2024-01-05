 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Next week, Valorant gets its first new weapon since launch

Tomas Franzese
By
A Valorant agent holds the new sniper rifle weapon Outlaw.
Riot Games

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 begins next week, and today, Riot Games revealed that it will introduce a brand new weapon to the game. A double-barreled sniper rifle called the Outlaw, it is the first new weapon to come to Valorant since Riot Games released it in 2020.

As the third sniper rifle in Valorant, Outlaw stands out from the others because it’s a two-shot weapon that doesn’t break zoom when fired and has different reload times depending on how many shots are left. It’ll cost 2,400 credits in the pre-round item shop, which puts it between the price tags of the other sniper rifles during a match.

Recommended Videos

In a quote provided to Digital Trends, Valorant Game Product Management Senior Manager Coleman Palm explained that Riot Games hesitated to add any new weapons to Valorant for a long time because the developers believe each one needs to “have a strong reason to exist – what situations you’re purchasing it in, how you want to use it, etc.” After years of live service and balancing, Palm says the team saw the need for “a mid-price, lethal sniper rifle that we believe will bring more options for the sniping playstyle,” so Riot Games implemented the Outlaw.

Related

Outlaw will be added to the game as part of a free update, but its weapon skins will still need to be paid for with real money. To commemorate its release, the Throwback Pack: Outlaw bundle will be available for 2,320 VP in Valorant’s store. It comes with the Prism//Reloaded and Ego Outlaw skins, each of which has three variants and also contains an Outlaw-themed player card, gun buddy, spray, and title.

You can use the Outlaw in Valorant when Episode 8 Act 1 begins on January 9.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Once a PlayStation exclusive, Death Stranding is coming to Game Pass next week
Death Stranding

505 Games has announced that Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass on August 23. The publisher has confirmed that the version coming to the subscription service is the original 2019 game and not its Director's Cut.

The game will have ultrawide support, a photo mode, and high framerates. 505 Games also mentions that it will get cross-over content, which presumably refers to the Half Life and Cyberpunk 2077 collaborations. Additionally, players will get some unlockable items:

Read more
Disney to show off a new Marvel mystery project at its first gaming showcase
Marvel's Midnight Suns

Disney announced the Disney & Marvel Games showcase for September 9 at 1 PM PT during the D23 Expo. The presentation will have new announcements and reveals from a variety of different teams including Marvel games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century games.

Notably, the showcase will reveal a sneak peek at a new Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media. Games such as Marvel's Midnight Suns, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Disney Dreamlight Valley will be there too. Judging by Disney's teaser trailer, Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora could make an appearance as well.

Read more
Kirby’s Dream Buffet launches next week, but it’s not free-to-play
Kirby weighing in with other colored Kirbys.

Nintendo announced that Kirby's Dream Buffet will launch on the Nintendo eShop menu on August 17. The game won't be free-to-play as some fans expected, however, and will cost $15.

In Kirby's Dream Buffet, the Dream Fork mysteriously shrinks Kirby down to the size of a pea while he's trying to eat his strawberry-flavored cake. Soon, he finds himself in a competition with the other Kirbys to roll around every cake-frosted course in the quest for sweet victory.

Read more