Concord is committing to at least three seasons after its launch next week

Two characters face off in Concord.
Concord is releasing next week, so it was about time we got its post-launch road map. Publisher PlayStation revealed plans for the game’s first season on Tuesday in a blog post. Among other things, it said that developer Firewalk Studios is committed to around three seasons.

Concord Season 1: Tempest will debut in October with a new playable Freegunner you can add to your roster (16 will be available at launch, along with eight variants that add modifiers to a character), along with a new map, new variants, and more cosmetics. Concord has been marketed as a live-service first-person team shooter with a narrative that’s revealed as you play, so there will be new story cinematics to watch, too.

Concord is also not like other live-service titles, which typically feature some kind of premium battle pass. Instead, it’ll have a store full of optional cosmetics that the developer promises will “have no gameplay impact” and will “supplement the hundreds of rewards earnable through progression.” These weren’t available during the two beta periods last month, but will launch with Season 1.

Firewalk Studios is also planning for a second season in January. While there aren’t many specifics available yet, it’ll also come with a new Freegunner, new cosmetics, and a new series of weekly vignettes that expand on the story. Unlike Season 1, which will just bring a new map, Season 2 will bring a new map along with a new game mode. If you look closely at the official graphic below, you can see something that looks like another season launching in April, which works out to a new major content drop every three months.

The season 1 roadmap for Concord. There's a game overview on the left, and then modules for season 1 and season 2.
Concord is set to launch on August 23 for PlayStation 5 and PC, but those who preordered the deluxe edition get 72 hours early access starting on August 20. Preloading is also now available.

