Popular city-builder Cities: Skylines is getting a sequel this year

Tomas Franzese
By

Developer Paradox Interactive hosted an Announcement Show today that featured the reveal of Cities: Skylines II, a sequel to Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive’s popular city builder

Cities: Skylines II - Announcement Trailer

Cities: Skylines is already a very fleshed-out city-building experience thanks to eight years of updates and expansions. Now, Colossal Order is trying to up the ante by calling Cities: Skylines II a “next-generation city builder” and “the most realistic city simulation ever created” in the press release revealing the game. While specific details on this enhanced simulation are light, the developers are promising that there will be more construction and customization options, as well as deeper transport and economy systems, in the sequel. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too much longer to get those questions answered.

Although its reveal trailer is purely cinematic, it also confirms that Cities: Skylines II will launch in 2023.

While Cities: Skylines II was the most exciting announcement to come from Paradox’s livestream, it wasn’t the only one. Alongside expansions for games like Crusader Kings III, Across the Obelisk, Stellaris, and Europa Universalis IV, Paradox also revealed The Lamplighters League, an occult turn-based strategy game with a 1930s pulp aesthetic, sci-fi auto-battler Mechabellum, RPG Knights of Pen & Paper 3, and The Sims competitor Life by You. In fact, Life By You is getting a dedicated livestream of its own on March 20. 

Cities: Skylines II will be released later this year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. The Xbox channel’s version of the trailer also confirms it will be a day one Xbox Game Pass title. 

Tomb Raider returns as a mobile roguelike via Netflix
Tomas Franzese
By Tomas Franzese
February 1, 2023
tomb raider reloaded release date

Tomb Raider Reloaded, a roguelike mobile game based on Crystal Dynamics' long-running series, has been unveiled ahead of its release on iOS, Android, and Netflix on February 14.
Tomb Raider Reloaded is Coming Soon - Register Now!
Tomb Raider Reloaded is a top-down action game where players control Lara Croft. She'll go from room to room, defeating enemies and solving puzzles in each one. In typical roguelike fashion, Croft will get more powerful over time as players level up, obtain XP modifiers, find stat-boosting Runes and Perks, and craft weapons and outfits. Lara will be voiced by Keeley Hawes, who portrayed her in games like Tomb Raider: Anniversary and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, rather than Camilla Luddington, who played Lara Croft in Crystal Dynamics' rebooted trilogy.
This announcement comes on the heels of Amazon making a large investment in the Tomb Raider franchise. Amazon Game Studios will publish the Unreal Engine 5-powered Tomb Raider game in development at Crystal Dynamics and is developing TV shows and movies connected to the game. Amazon is not involved with the release of this mobile game, though, as developer Emerald City Games and Embracer Group-owned publisher CDE Entertainment are handling it. Regardless, 2023 has been the busiest year for Lara Croft in a while. 
The game will be available normally on iOS and Android, but Netflix subscribers can also download a version of the game that doesn't have any in-game ads or microtransactions. The release of Tomb Raider Reloaded will come right on the heels of the launch of Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, another Netflix mobile game based on a notable console game. 

The best video games of January 2023: Hi-Fi Rush, Dead Space, and more
Tomas Franzese
By Tomas Franzese
January 31, 2023
Chai points a finger gun at a robot in Hi-Fi Rush.

2023 is already off to a strong start in terms of game releases. PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch all received notable new exclusives, while multiplatform AA games and indies helped add even more depth and flavor to January’s game lineup. From rhythm-based action games to engaging strategy RPGs to highly polished retro throwbacks, the best games of this month were extremely varied in the experiences they offered too.
Unexpectedly, this has been one of the best months for video game releases in a while. As such, there are already a lot of great games to keep track of. If you’re wondering which brand-new games you should check out, Digital Trends recommends the following eight games from January 2023.
Hi-Fi Rush
Hi-Fi RUSH | Official Launch Trailer
Hi-Fi Rush is January’s biggest shocker because it launched immediately after being announced at Xbox’s January 25 Developer Direct show. While it’s from Tango Gameworks, the developer behind horror games like The Evil Within and GhostWire Tokyo, Hi-Fi Rush couldn’t be further from being a scary game. Instead, it’s a stylish rhythm action game where everything from the player’s attacks to idle environmental animations moves to the beat of whatever song is playing.
Rhythm-game genre mashups aren’t a new concept. Still, Hi-Fi Rush manages to be one of the more approachable games of its kind because of some useful accessibility options and great tutorials that will have players fighting to the beat in no time. On top of that, Hi-Fi Rush features a gorgeous visual aesthetic, with graphics and character animations that make you feel like you’re watching an excellent animated TV show. "Hi-Fi Rush rockets to the top of the rhythm-action genre thanks to a stellar combat system that goes far beyond simple beat-matching," Giovanni Colantonio wrote in a four-and-a-half-star review of the game.
There’s always been a rhythmic sense to action games like Bayonetta and Devil May Cry. Hi-Fi Rush makes that rhythm an active part of the action, and it looks great while doing it. Hopefully, this is the start of an exciting 2023 for Xbox players. Hi-Fi Rush is available now for PC and Xbox Series X/S and is available as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription.
Fire Emblem Engage
Fire Emblem Engage - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Direct 9.13.2022
Intelligent Systems and Nintendo’s long-running strategy game series Fire Emblem has returned with a new console game that takes the best ideas from the successful mobile title Fire Emblem Heroes. Fire Emblem Engage is a fantastic celebration of the series, as players can call upon past Fire Emblem game protagonists to aid them in the series’ trademark deep strategy battles.
“Fire Emblem Engage delivers another strong tactics experience made just a bit better thanks to smart, mobile-adjacent hooks,” Giovanni Colantonio wrote in a four-star review of Fire Emblem Engage. “Its story isn’t as engrossing as some recent installments and its side activities can get tedious, but memorable characters and colorful art direction make for another easy victory in a long line of them.”
It takes a slightly different approach than its predecessor, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, but this game is still a treat for fans of strategy games. It also marks the start of a busy 2023 for Nintendo, which will finally release games like Pikmin 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom this year. Fire Emblem Engage is available now exclusively for Nintendo Switch.
Dead Space
10 Minutes of Dead Space Remake Gameplay
Dead Space finds itself in a similar situation to The Last of Us Part I: it might not be the most necessary remake, but it’s still an excellent game. This is the iconic sci-fi horror game for 2009 set on a scary space station that you remember, only with better graphics, more accessibility, and more detailed animations as you hack away at the limbs and flesh of necromorphs.
“For anyone who’s yet to play one of gaming’s horror greats, the new take on Dead Space is a fairly definitive version of the experience,” Giovanni Colantonio’s four-star Dead Space review explains. “Its limb-carving combat and claustrophobic atmosphere still outclass its peers 15 years later, and that fact is only emphasized with some smart adjustments.”
If you enjoyed playing through the original Dead Space, you’ll almost certainly have just as much of a good time with this remake. That said, this remake should also serve as a fantastic jumping-on point for players that are new to the series. Dead Space is available now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.
Season: A Letter to the Future
Season: A Letter to the Future - Release Date Reveal Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games
Season: A Letter to the Future is a game about a young girl traveling the world before an apocalyptic event wipes away every. That sounds daunting and scary, but in practice, this game can be laid back as atmospheric as players travel the world, choosing what to keep records of and taking in the visuals.
“Season: A Letter to the Future is a meditative indie adventure that rewards players who are willing to slow down and take it all in,” Giovanni Colantonio wrote in a four-star review of this game. “Even when its written story wanders, its vibrant world and detailed sound design always speaks for itself.”
Likely one of the first true indie darlings of the year, this game should be on your radar. Season: A letter to the Future is available now for PC, PS4, and PS5.
One Piece Odyssey
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY | Launch Trailer
Anime fans, this one is for you. One Piece Odyssey received a massive Dragon Quest-style JRPG this month. While it gets off to a slow start, it’s still a surprisingly approachable JRPG that will fully immerse you in the world of this long-running anime and manga.
“It sets out to be a journey that anyone can enjoy, and achieves it by embracing well-established formulas while adding its own flavor into the mix,” De’Angelo Epps writes in a four-star review of One Piece Odyssey. “While there are a few bad winds pushing the ship away from the harbor of being a perfect experience, this is an excellent addition to the JRPG genre and one that I think you should try out whether you’re a big One Piece fan or just an appreciator of JRPGs.”
You probably already know if One Piece Odyssey is for you, but because anime game adaptations can be so hit or miss, it’s good to get a massive JRPG for one that’s this good. One Piece Odyssey is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake | Meet the Bikini Bottomites Trailer
A follow-up to SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated, this simple 3D platformer is a faithful SpongeBob experience filled with humor, pretty visuals, and surprisingly solid level theming and design. It’s not pushing the boundaries of what 3D platformers can do, but as far as licensed games based on kids’ TV shows go, it’s one of the best in recent memory.
“Especially on platforms like PS4 and Xbox One, where kid-friendly platformers like Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Super Mario Odyssey aren’t as common, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a fun platformer for your kids,” I wrote in a three-and-a-half star review of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. “Even if you’ll notice some of its presentation flaws and lack of gameplay ambition as an adult, it’ll still be delightful if you’ve ever had a bit of love for SpongeBob’s misadventures.”
If you’re planning to pick up one game on this list for your kid, I’d recommend SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. This game is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - Release Date Reveal Trailer
If you’re looking for a fun new indie title to add to your game library this month, we recommend Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider. Taking inspiration from the likes of Shinobi and Mega Man, this retro-style platform nails both the aesthetic and gameplay feeling of games on the Sega Genesis. It’s a simple retro-inspired indie title but achieves precisely what it sets out to do quite well.
“Because retro throwback games are so common, new ones need to go above and beyond with their presentation to stand out,” I wrote of the game earlier this month. “Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider does so, just as Blazing Chrome successfully did. In terms of gameplay, it also feels like JoyMasher and The Arcade Crew pulled it right out of the 16-bit era, with a couple of refinements.”
It’s a short and sweet game, too, only clocking in at about 2 to the 3 hours for most players. That should make Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider a great palette cleanser between this month’s AAA heavy hitters. Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Amazon Luna.
Forspoken
Forspoken Deep Dive | Exploring Athia
Forspoken game follows a girl named Frey who is transported to the magical world of Athia and must save it from an annihilation wave called the Break. Although the story isn’t great, running around its open world and fighting enemies is enjoyable, thanks to Frey’s magical abilities. Few games incorporate magic as deeply into their game design as Forspoken does.
“I would recommend Forspoken to action and RPG fans, but I wish I could give them one of my save files with total open-world freedom and most of the traversal and combat spells unlocked from the jump,” my three-and-a-half star Forspoken review states. “The adventure is at its weakest when it’s forcing players to wade through lots of poor narrative content that takes too long to pay off. Its best beats aren’t paced or delivered well and serve as a weighty vambrace holding back this game’s real magic: a dazzling open-world game that truly does feel next-gen.”
If you can navigate your way through the divisive discourse surrounding this game’s writing and get through its weaker narrative sections, you’ll find that Forspoken is actually quite fun at its core. Forspoken is available now for PC and PS5.

Shoulders of Giants brings mascot-era nostalgia to the roguelite genre
Giovanni Colantonio
By Giovanni Colantonio
January 26, 2023
A frog stands on a robot's shoulders in Shoulders of Giants.

I often stop and wonder what the video game industry would look like if it hadn't evolved past animal mascots. What if Naughty Dog had continued to pump out games like Crash Bandicoot instead of moving on to the cinematic world of Uncharted? What if Blinx the Timesweeper became Microsoft's flagship hero instead of Master Chief? It's a fun little thought experiment that leaves me picturing how franchises like Spyro the Dragon would have evolved to fit the industry's ever-changing trends.

Shoulders of Giants - Gameplay Reveal Trailer

