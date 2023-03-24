After the Sim City franchise faded away, gamers were left with few options when it came to city-building simulations. That changed when Cities: Skylines came out. The first game was a smash hit, filling the void left by the pioneer of the genre, and in many ways even surpassing it. However, that game came out in 2015, and even the numerous updates and DLC packs added to the game could only extend its life so long. Now, Cities: Skylines 2 has been officially revealed and fans have already built up their hopes as high as skyscrapers. Have the developers designed the perfect system for this sequel to thrive and grow? Let’s take a bird’s eye view and see what groundwork has been laid for Cities: Skylines 2.

Release date

As of the time of this writing, Cities: Skylines 2 doesn’t have a specific release date and is only slated to come sometime in 2023.

Platforms

Cities: Skylines 2 will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Sorry last-gen folks. In addition, it was also announced that Cities: Skylines 2 will be a day-one addition to Game Pass.

Trailers

The announcement trailer for Cities: Skylines 2 was released to celebrate the original game’s eighth anniversary. The cinematic trailer shows a rapidly developing city, starting from underground wiring, up to the streets and buildings. The world evolves as new structures are built, but also weather and seasons change. By the conclusion, the city is a fully modern city and bustling city.

While there isn’t any explicit story in Cities: Skylines 2, being more of a simulation game, the stories that come about tend to be more systemic and unique to each player as different events occur in their own distinct cities.

Gameplay

Even though the announcement trailer showed no real gameplay, there are plenty of hints we can pick up on as to how the game will work. Naturally, Cities: Skylines 2 will be a city builder at its core. You will most likely begin with an empty space of land that you will terraform and develop into your ideal city, managing roads, buildings, and infrastructure. According to the Steam page, “Here your city will evolve and react to your decisions. A dynamic and ever-changing world that is both challenging and rewarding. Use your creativity and strategic planning skills to grow your city into a thriving metropolis that will attract businesses, residents, and tourists alike. From residential neighborhoods to bustling downtowns, the possibilities are endless. Navigate through the complexities of running a city and keep up with the needs and demands of your citizens” which is exactly what fans of the first game are after.

Another hint picked up on thanks to the game’s achievements list is that Cities: Skylines 2 will allow you to build in areas of 150 tiles. For context, the first game had a maximum of nine tiles, meaning this sequel (assuming tiles are remaining the same size) will be orders of magnitude larger. Other achievements reveal there can be rat infestations, hailstorms, and the ability to somehow track an individual citizen’s life from childhood into old age.

Preorder

There’s no preorder information just yet for Cities: Skylines 2, aside from the fact that you can technically preorder it if you are a Game Pass subscriber. Once a release date is set, and any varying editions and prices are revealed, we will update you to let you know.

