 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Cities: Skylines 2: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more

Jesse Lennox
By

After the Sim City franchise faded away, gamers were left with few options when it came to city-building simulations. That changed when Cities: Skylines came out. The first game was a smash hit, filling the void left by the pioneer of the genre, and in many ways even surpassing it. However, that game came out in 2015, and even the numerous updates and DLC packs added to the game could only extend its life so long. Now, Cities: Skylines 2 has been officially revealed and fans have already built up their hopes as high as skyscrapers. Have the developers designed the perfect system for this sequel to thrive and grow? Let’s take a bird’s eye view and see what groundwork has been laid for Cities: Skylines 2.

Release date

A long road at dusk.

As of the time of this writing, Cities: Skylines 2 doesn’t have a specific release date and is only slated to come sometime in 2023.

Related Videos

Platforms

A reflection of a building being built.

Cities: Skylines 2 will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Sorry last-gen folks. In addition, it was also announced that Cities: Skylines 2 will be a day-one addition to Game Pass.

Trailers

The announcement trailer for Cities: Skylines 2 was released to celebrate the original game’s eighth anniversary. The cinematic trailer shows a rapidly developing city, starting from underground wiring, up to the streets and buildings. The world evolves as new structures are built, but also weather and seasons change. By the conclusion, the city is a fully modern city and bustling city.

While there isn’t any explicit story in Cities: Skylines 2, being more of a simulation game, the stories that come about tend to be more systemic and unique to each player as different events occur in their own distinct cities.

Gameplay

A city park in winter.

Even though the announcement trailer showed no real gameplay, there are plenty of hints we can pick up on as to how the game will work. Naturally, Cities: Skylines 2 will be a city builder at its core. You will most likely begin with an empty space of land that you will terraform and develop into your ideal city, managing roads, buildings, and infrastructure. According to the Steam page, “Here your city will evolve and react to your decisions. A dynamic and ever-changing world that is both challenging and rewarding. Use your creativity and strategic planning skills to grow your city into a thriving metropolis that will attract businesses, residents, and tourists alike. From residential neighborhoods to bustling downtowns, the possibilities are endless. Navigate through the complexities of running a city and keep up with the needs and demands of your citizens” which is exactly what fans of the first game are after.

Another hint picked up on thanks to the game’s achievements list is that Cities: Skylines 2 will allow you to build in areas of 150 tiles. For context, the first game had a maximum of nine tiles, meaning this sequel (assuming tiles are remaining the same size) will be orders of magnitude larger. Other achievements reveal there can be rat infestations, hailstorms, and the ability to somehow track an individual citizen’s life from childhood into old age.

Preorder

A bridge leading into a city.

There’s no preorder information just yet for Cities: Skylines 2, aside from the fact that you can technically preorder it if you are a Game Pass subscriber. Once a release date is set, and any varying editions and prices are revealed, we will update you to let you know.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best upcoming Xbox Series X games: 2023 and beyond
A spacecraft in Starfield.

The Xbox Series X and Series S have now been out for over two years, bringing better resolution, higher frame rates, and ray tracing to gamers around the world. The upcoming Xbox Series X games on this list promise to continue to show off all those bells and whistles in fun, new experiences.

If you're eager to find out what Microsoft has in store for the years ahead, we've rounded up every game confirmed so far, including new offerings, franchise installments, and ports of existing titles. We're looking beyond the first-party projects here to encompass all the great games coming to this powerful piece of gaming hardware.
2023

Read more
Everything we know about Alan Wake 2
Alan Wake Looking Grizzly In Alan Wake 2.

The original Alan Wake is a game that went through quite a troubled development before it was finally released. After many iterations and changes in scope and direction, the final product was initially a cult hit, but didn't hit the mass market it needed -- at least not initially. After two DLC episodes, a sequel was in the works to build upon the first game and revive some of the elements that had to be cut from the first in order for it to ship, but this was ultimately not meant to be. The sequel was canceled and a smaller downloadable game, Alan Wake's American Nightmare, was released instead.

Since then, we hadn't heard from our intrepid writer until he showed up in a very unlikely place. Featured in the AWE expansion for a completely different game, Control, Alan was back in the picture. With a remaster of the initial game catching everyone up on his first appearance, now was the perfect time to announce that the long-awaited sequel was back in development. We haven't found all the manuscript pages yet, but here is everything we know about Alan Wake 2.

Read more
Skull and Bones: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
Two ships fire cannons at each other other a small island in Skull & Bones.

Ubisoft has a few notoriously troubled games in development that have left fans scratching their heads for years now. Aside from Beyond Good and Evil 2, the most curious game that has managed to avoid cancellation despite years of delays, restarts, and who knows what else behind the scenes is the pirate game Skull and Bones. It was first announced in 2017, and we've gotten almost nothing but bad news regarding this title in the years since. Despite having a playable build in 2018, for press only, the game has undergone major, if not complete overhauls.

Promised as a fully fleshed-out game built around the incredibly popular ship combat featured in Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, Skull and Bones was poised to make a big splash following that game's success. Gamers loved all the pirate activities seen in that game, so expanding on that should've been an easy move. However, public statements about the game have almost completely vanished, leaving many gamers high and dry regarding the status of this pirate epic. We pulled out our compass, plotted our course, and dug up all the details on Skull and Bones that you need to know.
Release date

Read more