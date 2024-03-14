Is Ubisoft Connect down?

Trying to play a game through Ubisoft Connect and having trouble … connecting? Every game service goes down from time to time and it can be frustrating to be met with errors when you’re trying to boot up a game.

Here’s what we know about Ubisoft Connect’s status right now

What’s going on with Ubisoft Connect?

Ubisoft Connect appears to be suffering from a serious outage as of 3 p.m. PT on Thursday, March 14. According to DownDetector, a website that tracks service outages, reports started rolling in about issues with Ubisoft Connect at around 12:30 p.m. ET, and over 2,500 outage reports have been made in the past few hours.

Some players are having trouble connecting to specific games, while others are reporting that the entire service is down.

Ubisoft has acknowledged the outage, but has no timeline on when it expects the issues to be resolved.

We're aware of issues affecting connectivity in multiple titles and are working towards resolving this ASAP. — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) March 14, 2024

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

