Titans are Anthem's most fearsome enemies. Here's where you can find them

Finding Titans in Anthem can be a game of chance. Luckily, there are certain missions where you fight one (sometimes even three!) and locations you can visit in Freeplay where your chance of spotting one is far greater. These giant enemies are hard to miss once they spawn, as they’ll start attacking you the moment you’re in range, so it’s best to have a strategy prepared. Even with their large size, you’d be surprised how hard they are to find if you don’t know where to look.

Where to find Titans in Anthem

There are a few different activities that require taking down Titans, one of which includes crafting the Dawn Shield. Without a bit of direction though, simply locating them can be a pain – but we’re here to help.

Freeplay

If you’re not playing a mission that involves killing a Titan, the quickest way to find them is in Freeplay. There are a number of different types of Titans scattered across the map. The first batch was tied to the “There Be Giants” event that ran during the Anthem’s launch weekend and we were still able to locate them after the event ended. Below are the locations on the map, as well as what the area looks like.

Valley of Tarsis

This first Titan is the easiest to find, and there are advantageous positions for you to fight it if it does spawn here. As soon as you are out of Fort Tarsis and in Freeplay, head directly east to the Valley of Tarsis. Once you’ve reached the Valley of Tarsis, look for a tall rock pillar. The Titan will be located just beside it. Be warned, however, that the Titan can still attack you with certain abilities if you stand on the pillar.

Eastern Reach

This next Titan can be found in the Eastern Reach section of the map, which is fairly easy to locate. Once you’ve searched the Valley of Tarsis region, simply fly east and around any mountains or obstacles until you reach the location marked above. During the “There Be Giants” event, this Titan was called a Havoc Titan but the one we encountered was a standard Ancient Ash Titan, instead.

Great Falls Canyon

If you haven’t found anything in the Eastern Reach or Valley of Tarsis, you can try heading farther north on the map until you reach Great Falls Canyon. Here, there are mushroom-shaped structures that you can stand on as you search, and to protect yourself from incoming fire. The location is also right by a body of water, if you need to avoid detection or cool off your thrusters in a hurry.

Monument Watch

Monument Watch can be a bit tricky if you’re visiting the Titan locations in order. Fly to the area directly southeast of it near the Emerald Abyss and you should spot a large lake. Look up at the mountain nearby and you’ll find a portal that will shoot you into the Monument Watch area. From there, head north until you see large, elevated circular platforms. This is where you can find the Titan if it has spawned.

Missions with Titans

If you’re not looking to complete the There Be Giants quest — it will be available again in March — then you’re likely looking for Titans so you can gather their Corium and advance the main story. However, there is a much faster and less frustrating way to get the Corium without going into Freeplay at all.

When you reach the “Crafting the Dawn Shield” part of the storyline, you’ll have the choice between talking to Dax or talking to Matthias to move forward. We choose Dax and completed her missions first, but Matthias will still be available afterward. Find him at Fort Tarsis and complete his contract, at which point he’ll give you a series of other missions that involve battling Titans and Escari, both of which will reward you with Corium.

Corium drops automatically when you kill these enemies during the missions, unlike in Freeplay where they have a drop percentage, so all you have to do is be present whenever the enemies are defeated and you’ll receive the Corium necessary to progress. It can be done in about an hour, and since you’ll be matched with other players automatically, it should be far easier to win the fight. The Escari enemy you’ll fight at the end of one of the missions is also much less powerful than a Titan but gives up the same rewards.