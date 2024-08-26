There’s a lot of Dragon Age: The Veilguard companion news to catch up on

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will likely live and die by its companions, so it makes sense that developer BioWare and publisher Electronic Arts would dedicate an entire week to introducing them.

Starting Monday, fans got a much more detailed look at the seven companions who will accompany the player character, Rook, throughout the open-world adventure: Harding, Davrin, Bellara, Taash, Lucanis, Emmrich, and Neve.

To begin our Companions Week, let us first reacquaint ourselves with the #Veilguard. First, we have Lace Harding – The Scout [Caption text: Harding’s skills with the bow are unmatched – her arrows can stagger enemies and shred armor.]#DragonAge pic.twitter.com/0zyQkjij00 — Dragon Age (@dragonage) August 26, 2024

There are new, excellent character profiles over on EA’s website that include short bios and a list of abilities, but here are some highlights — or rather, my highlight. The companion I’m drawn to immediately is Neve Gallus, a private detective and ice mage with an allegiance to the Shadow Dragons. There’s also Emmrich Volkarin, who is a 2-for-1 necromancer with a skeleton assistant named Manfred (there are no details on him just yet, unfortunately).

Fans can learn even more about the companions thanks to Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance, an eight-part podcast series that debuts this week and will feature each companion and their voice actors.

BioWare also released more fun information over the weekend. The social media team posted the results of an internal survey concerning the developers’ favorite class to play on X (formerly Twitter). Rogue was the top pick (specifically the veil ranger), followed by mage and warrior (the least popular being the champion). It seems like the newer archetypes are the most popular, which isn’t too surprising. We also got a breakdown of Rook’s warrior combat, including basics and how specific abilities work.

Do note that there are minor spoilers in all of these blog posts and videos, so if you want to go into Dragon Age: The Veilguard blind, now is the time to log off until the game releases on October 31.