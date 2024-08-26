 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

There’s a lot of Dragon Age: The Veilguard companion news to catch up on

By
The seven The Veilguard companions lined up in a composite image.
Electronic Arts

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will likely live and die by its companions, so it makes sense that developer BioWare and publisher Electronic Arts would dedicate an entire week to introducing them.

Starting Monday, fans got a much more detailed look at the seven companions who will accompany the player character, Rook, throughout the open-world adventure: Harding, Davrin, Bellara, Taash, Lucanis, Emmrich, and Neve.

Recommended Videos

There are new, excellent character profiles over on EA’s website that include short bios and a list of abilities, but here are some highlights — or rather, my highlight. The companion I’m drawn to immediately is Neve Gallus, a private detective and ice mage with an allegiance to the Shadow Dragons. There’s also Emmrich Volkarin, who is a 2-for-1 necromancer with a skeleton assistant named Manfred (there are no details on him just yet, unfortunately).

Fans can learn even more about the companions thanks to Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeancean eight-part podcast series that debuts this week and will feature each companion and their voice actors.

BioWare also released more fun information over the weekend. The social media team posted the results of an internal survey concerning the developers’ favorite class to play on X (formerly Twitter). Rogue was the top pick (specifically the veil ranger), followed by mage and warrior (the least popular being the champion). It seems like the newer archetypes are the most popular, which isn’t too surprising. We also got a breakdown of Rook’s warrior combat, including basics and how specific abilities work.

Do note that there are minor spoilers in all of these blog posts and videos, so if you want to go into Dragon Age: The Veilguard blind, now is the time to log off until the game releases on October 31.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Next Dragon Age gets a new name ahead of surprise gameplay showcase
A character points a bow and arrow in Dragon Age 4 concept art

 

Not only does the long-awaited fourth Dragon Age game have a new name, but fans can expect to learn way more information about it very soon.

Read more
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf teaser reintroduces the world of Thedas
Art for a Dragon Age: Dreadwolf short story released for Dragon Age day.

It's Dragon Age Day, and BioWare celebrated by releasing a new teaser trailer for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Titled "Thedas Calls", this trailer gives us our first in-engine look at some places players will visit in the game. We also learned when we can expect to learn more about this title.

Thedas Calls - Dragon Age Day (2023)

Read more
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf doesn’t seem to be coming out this year
Art for a Dragon Age: Dreadwolf short story released for Dragon Age day.

It seemed like the release of the long-awaited BioWare RPG Dragon Age: Dreadwolf could finally happen this year, but the latest financial report from EA suggests that the game won't be out before April 2024.
It has been about eight-and-a-half years since the last game in the series, Dragon Age: Inquisition, was released. This fourth entry in the Dragon Age franchise reportedly had a rocky development before the current, single-player version of the game really got off the ground after the release of Anthem. BioWare first teased this new Dragon Age at The Game Awards 2018 and gave it the subtitle Dreadwolf last June. Despite that, as well as leaks suggesting the gameplay was pretty far along, EA's latest financial results suggest it's not coming out very soon.

A slide in EA's Fiscal Year 2023 fourth-quarter financial results lists the games EA expects to release during fiscal year 2024, which runs from April 1 of this year until March 31, 2024. That list includes upcoming titles like Super Mega Baseball 4, F1 23, Immortals of Aveum, Madden 23, EA Sports FC, NHL 24, an unannounced EA Sports game, and an unannounced racing game, but no Dreadwolf.
Other EA games we know are in development, such as skate., Project Rene, EA Motive's Iron Man game, Respawn Entertainment's other Star Wars games, and the next Mass Effect, are all also excluded. Of course, there's the possibility that EA considers a 2023 release for Dreadwolf a secret, believes its release window is in question, or may have accidentally forgotten to include it, but if EA deliberately excluded it, that means Dreadwolf won't come out before March 31, 2024.
That is certainly disappointing for BioWare fans eagerly awaiting the developer to redeem itself after the disappointing launches of Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem. Still, players will probably also appreciate it if BioWare takes as long as it needs to make Dragon Age: Dreadwolf the best it can be. 

Read more