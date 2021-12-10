After a very cryptic original teaser trailer, we finally got a good look at the new mainline Sonic the Hedgehog game titled Sonic Frontiers. The game seems to be taking the blue hedgehog in a different direction than the recent boost formula games and 2D/3D hybrids, as it sports a new open-world style ripped straight from Breath of the Wild that fans will be able to experience in 2022.

Sonic Frontiers was originally revealed in a Sonic Central stream by Sega in May, giving us a small look at what’s to come. This initial trailer started tons of rumors and theories, one being an alleged leak that the game would go open world, taking notes from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Now that we’ve gotten our first look, it’s clear the leak was on the nose. The world shows some very obvious inspiration from BOTW, and even includes tons of Shieikah Tower-like structures around the map.

The Game Awards also featured the debut trailer for Sonic’s next big-screen adventure, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Stars Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey introduced the trailer, which gave us a closer look at Tails and a very Sonic 3-esque Knuckles, rocking the old attitude he brought with him in his initial appearance. The film seems to be taking many cues from a mix of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles and Sonic Adventure.

Sonic Frontiers comes to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S next yearin time for the holidays. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters on April 8.

