There were a lot of announcements packed into Sega’s Sonic Central stream on Thursday, but none more exciting than the news of a brand-new Sonic the Hedgehog game coming in 2022. The game only got a cryptic logo, but Sega confirmed that it will come to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

A short teaser trailer at the end of the Sonic Central stream shows Sonic running through a forest. The video didn’t feature gameplay or even reveal the game’s title, but it appears to be a new, mainline 3D Sonic game.

In addition to the new game, Sega announced Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a rerelease of the Nintendo Wii exclusive Sonic Colors. This new port is coming to all platforms as well, and boasts a digital deluxe edition that promises more in-game cosmetics, plus early access and exclusive music.

Sega also announced Sonic Origins, a collection that features the classic Sonic games 1, 2, 3, Sonic & Knuckles, and Sonic CD all in one place. This compilation game is one of the first times that Sonic 3 will be featured on a new collection in a long time, as legal issues surrounding its soundtrack have held it back. No dates or platforms have been confirmed as of yet for this collection.

Sonic’s mobile titles are getting further support from Sega as well, with Sonic Dash and Sonic Forces receiving more events and updates. Sonic Racing for Apple Arcade is also adding retro-inspired tracks, music, and an old-school Sonic skin.

On the animated side of things, Sonic is getting a two-part Sonic Colors spinoff series titled Sonic Colors: Rise of Wisp. The franchise is also getting a new Netflix series, Sonic Prime, which is confirmed to feature 24 episodes and be set for a 2022 worldwide release.

Sega unveiled a myriad of other Sonic-related announcements regarding other games. The blue hedgehog and his friends are set to appear in the game Two Point Hospital via a “Sonic Pack” that brings characters and items from the series into the medical world. The upcoming Lost Judgement, a spinoff game of the Yakuza series, will feature arcade fighting game Sonic the Fighters in its digital arcade. Lastly, Sonic will be appearing as a costume in the new Sega game Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, further cementing the belief that this title will be replacing the Sonic & Mario At The Olympic Games series.

