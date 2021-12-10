Warner Bros. and Rocksteady Studios presented their latest trailer for the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League at The Game Awards on Thursday. The trailer featured a lengthy gameplay preview and a confirmed release date of sometime in 2022. Suicide Squad is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. There was no mention of it coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Rocksteady revealed glimpses of gameplay through past trailers and social media snippets before, but nothing as in-depth as the gameplay in The Game Awards trailer. Developers announced they would be appearing at The Game Awards with a gameplay preview on social media before the show.

In the trailer, Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot ripped apart the city with their powers and abilities in what seemed like a citywide battle. Each member showcased their own unique fighting style based on their strengths — fists in the case of King Shark and blasters for Deadshot. The team faced a corrupted version of the Flash and other demonic creatures running amok in the city. Though they weren’t featured, other members of the Justice League will likely appear in the game, too.

Suicide Squad is only one of the comic book hero video games announced in recent years. Other comic book-related titles include Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel’s Avengers, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Rocksteady Games originally announced Suicide Squad in 2020 at the DC FanDome. For reference, Rocksteady Studios already produced critically acclaimed DC-related work for the Batman Arkham series. So, at the very least, the game has some developers who are familiar with DC behind the wheel.

