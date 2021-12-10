  1. Gaming

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League isn’t coming to past-gen consoles

Jess Reyes
By

Warner Bros. and Rocksteady Studios presented their latest trailer for the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League at The Game Awards on Thursday. The trailer featured a lengthy gameplay preview and a confirmed release date of sometime in 2022. Suicide Squad is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. There was no mention of it coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Rocksteady revealed glimpses of gameplay through past trailers and social media snippets before, but nothing as in-depth as the gameplay in The Game Awards trailer. Developers announced they would be appearing at The Game Awards with a gameplay preview on social media before the show.

In the trailer, Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot ripped apart the city with their powers and abilities in what seemed like a citywide battle. Each member showcased their own unique fighting style based on their strengths —  fists in the case of King Shark and blasters for Deadshot. The team faced a corrupted version of the Flash and other demonic creatures running amok in the city. Though they weren’t featured, other members of the Justice League will likely appear in the game, too.

Suicide Squad is only one of the comic book hero video games announced in recent years. Other comic book-related titles include Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel’s Avengers, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Rocksteady Games originally announced Suicide Squad in 2020 at the DC FanDome. For reference, Rocksteady Studios already produced critically acclaimed DC-related work for the Batman Arkham series. So, at the very least, the game has some developers who are familiar with DC behind the wheel.

Editors' Recommendations

No company should make a new game console until the chip shortage is over

PS5 and Xbox Series X next to each other.

The best gifts for the stylish gamers in your life

Razer Kraken Kitty Headset with other pink Razer products

PSA: Buy your video game console gifts early. They will sell out

Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic

The PS5 and Xbox Series X still haven’t convinced me to ditch my Switch

Person holding Nintendo Switch, looking at the home screen.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

How to pair (or re-pair) an Apple remote with an Apple TV

Apple TV 4K new remote.

The best free music apps for iOS and Android

Apple Music

From movies to music, 2021 was the year of Dolby Atmos

Image showing Dolby Atmos 3D sound.

This 17-inch HP Windows 11 laptop is down to $650 — but hurry!

The HP 17 Laptop with Windows 11.

How to connect a Nintendo Switch controller to your PC

Switch controllers

WhatsApp launches crypto-powered mobile payments in the U.S.

WhatsApp Messenger on an iPhone.

Nvidia’s powerful GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU set for a January launch

Branding on the RTX 3090.

Your Android 10 smartphone may not be able to call 911 if you use Microsoft Teams

The rear panel of the Google Pixel 3 showing its camera array.