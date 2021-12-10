Innersloth’s Among Us, the massively popular multiplayer game of cartoonish Mafia, is going to let players step into the suits of its crewmates soon. A VR version of Among Us was revealed at tonight’s Game Awards show. with a quick trailer showing the game in action.

Among Us VR is fairly self-explanatory — it’s the game everyone knows, but in a virtual reality setting. It still splits players into two groups: Crewmates and imposters. The former has to complete tasks and identify the imposters, while the latter has to stealthily slay any and all crewmates, all while maintaining their cover. The trick is that players will have to complete their tasks and take out other players in VR, which will likely require a bit more dexterity than the PC and console versions of the game.

Just like other versions of Among Us, Among Us VR will support games of four to 10 players, although it will be limited to one map, Skeld. It’s not clear if other maps will be added to the game later on, or if players will also be able to customize their crewmates with hats and pets.

Among Us VR will be playable on a few headsets, including the Meta (formerly Oculus) Quest headsets and Valve Index. The game will also be playable on PlayStation consoles with PS VR headsets.

While the game’s platforms have been announced, it’s not clear when players will be able to hop into Among Us VR. The game’s release date is currently “to be determined.”

