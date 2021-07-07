Among Us is receiving a physical release, which will hit retailers later this year. This version of the multiplayer deduction game will have three versions, each with its own set of extras for diehard fans to enjoy.
Among Us is quite possibly one of the biggest sleeper hits in gaming. The game was initially released in 2018, but didn’t gain popularity until 2020. Its social nature and “whodunnit” based gameplay became a hit with major streamers, turning it into a big hit during social lockdowns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its first physical release is coming from publisher Maximum Games in the form of three separate collector’s editions for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Each version includes the actual game plus all the DLCs and builds upon the goodies of the last. The special editions do not have a set release date yet, but will launch sometime this year.
A $30 Crewmate Edition includes extras like stickers and a lenticular case. Bumping up to $50 gets players a purple crewmate plush, a collector’s box, and more. For the most dedicated players, a $90 Ejected Edition throws in a fleece, beanie, and more.
Here’s what each edition includes and how much it’ll cost, per the official Maximum Games website.
Among Us: Crewmate Edition — $30
- Among Us base game
- All DLC items: Airship, Polus, and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet, and Mini Crewmate bundles
- Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content
- 3D Lenticular Case
- Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman
- 1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert
- Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane
- Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu
Among Us: Impostor Edition — $50
- Among Us base game
- All DLC items: Airship, Polus, and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet, and Mini Crewmate bundles
- Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content
- 3D Lenticular Case
- Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman
- 1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert
- Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane
- Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu
- Crewmate vs. Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert
- Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert
- Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her
- Limited Edition Impostor Edition Box
Among Us: Ejected Edition — $90
- Among Us base game
- All DLC items: Airship, Polus, and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet, and Mini Crewmate bundles
- Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content
- Limited Edition Among Us SteelBook
- Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman
- 1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert
- Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane
- Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu
- Crewmate vs. Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert
- Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert
- Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her
- Crewmate Fleece Blanket by Hannako Lambert
- Red Impostor Beanie by Hannako Lambert
- Limited Edition Ejected Edition Box