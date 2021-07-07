Among Us is receiving a physical release, which will hit retailers later this year. This version of the multiplayer deduction game will have three versions, each with its own set of extras for diehard fans to enjoy.

Among Us is quite possibly one of the biggest sleeper hits in gaming. The game was initially released in 2018, but didn’t gain popularity until 2020. Its social nature and “whodunnit” based gameplay became a hit with major streamers, turning it into a big hit during social lockdowns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its first physical release is coming from publisher Maximum Games in the form of three separate collector’s editions for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Each version includes the actual game plus all the DLCs and builds upon the goodies of the last. The special editions do not have a set release date yet, but will launch sometime this year.

A $30 Crewmate Edition includes extras like stickers and a lenticular case. Bumping up to $50 gets players a purple crewmate plush, a collector’s box, and more. For the most dedicated players, a $90 Ejected Edition throws in a fleece, beanie, and more.

Here’s what each edition includes and how much it’ll cost, per the official Maximum Games website.

Among Us: Crewmate Edition — $30

Among Us base game

All DLC items: Airship, Polus, and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet, and Mini Crewmate bundles

Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content

3D Lenticular Case

Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman

1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert

Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane

Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu

Among Us: Impostor Edition — $50

Crewmate vs. Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert

Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert

Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her

Limited Edition Impostor Edition Box

Among Us: Ejected Edition — $90