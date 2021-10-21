Among Us, the mafia-style 2018 title that exploded over the course of the last year is finally heading to consoles this December. The announcement comes after word that the game would be coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles in physical collector’s edition releases. However, starting on December 14, anyone with a PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S will be able to purchase the game digitally. As an extra bonus, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also be able to access the massively popular title for free on the same day.

Of course, none of this matters to Nintendo Switch owners, who have had access to Among Us since it was released on the console as a surprise last December.

Players will be able to purchase Among Us on their respective console’s digital storefront for its usual price of just $5. Since gaining popularity, the game has been constantly supported and updated by developer Innersloth. The game’s road map from this summer includes a new hide-and-seek mode, as well as more new maps for players to complete tasks and stealthily slaughter each other on.

If Among Us coming to Xbox Game Pass sounds familiar, that’s because it has, although not in the same capacity. In December 2020, the game was added to Xbox Game Pass for PC specifically. As of December 14, the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass for consoles as well. Today’s announcement means that by the end of this year, Among Us will be available on every major gaming platform available.

