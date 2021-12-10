During the Game Awards 2021, a new Wonder Woman game was announced. Not much was shown in the teaser trailer, but it was revealed that it is being developed by Monolith Games. No release date was announced for Wonder Woman.

Geoff Keighley, the host for the Game Awards 2021, mentioned that many games were supposedly leaked before the livestream. However, he assured the audience that Wonder Woman was a surprise announcement for everyone.

The trailer itself was a slow reveal of Wonder Woman herself wielding her iconic Lasso of Truth alongside a voice-over.

Wonder Woman is being developed by Monolith Games, a subsidiary studio of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Monolith Games is known for developing games like Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, The Matrix Online, and F.E.A.R. Since there was no gameplay revealed during the trailer, it is unknown how Wonder Woman will actually play. Since Monolith Games’ most-known title is Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel, Shadow of War, one can assume it will have fast-paced, third-person action.

There is also a strong chance that Monolith will flesh out Themyscira, Wonder Woman’s island of Amazon warriors, in a similar way that Monolith Games did with Middler-Earth and Mordor with Shadow of Mordor.

This will be Wonder Woman’s first stand-alone video game title. She has appeared in various games before such as DC Universe Online. She also had a substantial role in the Injustice series from NetherRealm Studios. She will finally join the other two members of the DC power trio, Batman and Superman, by getting her own game to star in.

