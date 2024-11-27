 Skip to main content
Sly Cooper, Jak and Daxter added to PS Plus as part of 30th anniversary

By
Jak and Daxter smirk at one another.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

PlayStation Plus Premium is getting some new games for its Classics catalog for December, and as it’s nearly time for the official PlayStation 30th anniversary, it’s set to be big.

PlayStation announced the special additions to PlayStation Plus for December on Wednesday that includes three classic games: Sly 2: Band of Thieves, Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves, and Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy. The company also stated in the announcement blog post that they’ll have “more news on the full PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Premium lineups later,” which seems to indicate there will be even more games coming to the service.

The two Sly Cooper games, developed by Sucker Punch, were already available in the Classics catalog as part of The Sly Collection, although it was removed sometime later. The first game, Sly Cooper and the Thievius Racoonus is still playable with the subscription. So with these new additions, the original trilogy is all back together again. The two new games also seem to be the PlayStation 2 versions, which will please fans of the originals.

PlayStation is also adding the promised game trials and more to the service for the anniversary celebration. So far, there’s a game trial for the new shooter Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, a free online multiplayer weekend for games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and FC 25, and esports tournaments that weekend for EA Sports titles and Guilty Gear Strive.

Related

There’s also the games coming to PlayStation Plus Essential tier in December. The co-op puzzle adventure It Takes Two has been everywhere since it launched to near universal acclaim in 2021 and went on to win multiple game of the year awards, and it’s coming back to PlayStation Plus next month after being removed earlier this year. There’s also the strategy game Aliens: Dark Descent, which coincidentally was also added to Xbox Game Pass in November. Finally, there’s the Pokémon-like MMO Temtem. While there is no new content being developed for it, it’s still online and available while the developers work on the spinoff Temtem: Swarm.

Here’s the full list of PlayStation Plus additions for December.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games

  • It Takes Two (PS4, PS5)
  • Aliens: Dark Descent (PS4, PS5)
  • Temtem (PS5)

PlayStation Plus Premium Classics 

  • Sly 2: Band of Thieves
  • Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

PlayStation 30th Anniversary celebrations

  • PlayStation Plus Premium Game Trial for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
  • Free online multiplayer weekend (December 6-8)
  • Esports tournament (December 6-8)
  • 30-month PS Plus Premium sweepstakes (December 10-23)
  • Sony Pictures Core 30% off (December 3-9)
  • Sony Pictures Core movie credit promo (December 10-January 10)

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
