3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (March 7-9)

By
Despite this first weekend in March being one hour shorter than any other, PlayStation Plus is giving us some massive games to fill our time with. The games coming to the Essential tier might be some of the best PlayStation Plus games we get all year and are more than enough to hold you over until the next upcoming PS5 game on your wishlist arrives. This includes the inclusion of one very recent PS5 RPG, a collection of classic retro titles, and a remastered entry in a long-running franchise. There’s no time to waste this weekend deciding on what games to play, so let us give you the lowdown on the best new PlayStation Plus games to sink your time into.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

That’s right, less than six months after launch Dragon Age: The Veilguard is already being offered on PlayStation Plus Essential. The game suffered from some unnecessary controversy before launch, but the end product is a fun action RPG with great characters and plenty of reasons to invest yourself in this epic fantasy world. You will create your custom character known as Rook who leads the titular Veilguard in a quest to stop two ancient gods from destroying the world. With multiple classes to pick from, weapon types to try, and a lovable cast to grow your relationship with, this is a steal to get as part of your subscription.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Turtles are about to have the weekend of their lives with The Cowabunga Collection. This package isn’t just a couple of the best TMNT games but a whopping 13 games updated with quality-of-life features like rewinds and save states, plus online multiplayer in a few. This bundle includes essential classics like the original NES game, Turtles in Time, and Hyperstone Heist, with the option to play most in either the Western or Japanese version. Besides the games, there is also a massive museum section where you can check out never-before-seen concept art, design materials, and more for these old titles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

Sonic Colors is, pardon the pun, a bit of a black sheep in the Sonic franchise. Originally a Wii and 3DS exclusive, it wasn’t until Sonic Colors: Ultimate came out that it was available on more platforms. Set in outer space, you will sprint through levels set in a massive theme park taken over by Eggman. The twist in this game is the Whisp system, which allows Sonic to bring in a special ability to levels. These include basic things like a speed boost to turning Sonic into a laser that can ricochet off of walls. It is generally considered a middle-of-the-road Sonic game, but is still a fun game to get your adrenaline rush while enjoying the flashy colors.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

