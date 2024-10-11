 Skip to main content
3 new PS Plus games you need to play this weekend (October 11-13)

By
Issac Clarke exploring ruins in Dead Space Remake.
EA

As we enter the middle of October, Halloween celebrations will only continue to ramp up. That makes this a perfect time to play horror games or games that elicit an eerie, autumn-like vibe despite all of the new releases like Metaphor: ReFantazio and Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Thankfully, several new additions to Sony’s subscription service, from PlayStation Plus Essential to Extra, fit that bill. Those are the games I’m drawing from as I recommend three more PS Plus titles for you to check out this weekend.

Dead Space

10 Minutes of Dead Space Remake Gameplay

One of October’s PS Plus Essential monthly games is EA Motive’s excellent Dead Space remake. It’s an utterly gorgeous, faithful recreation of Visceral Games’ iconic 2008 sci-fi horror game that’s still one of the best-looking games on PlayStation 5. It’s a must-play during this spooky season, even if one of the most frightening things about doing so is realizing EA doesn’t plan to follow excellent remake up anytime soon. The PS5 version of Dead Space is available to all PS Plus subscribers until November 5. It’s also on PC and Xbox Series X/S through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Night in the Woods

Night in the Woods Announce Trailer

While it’s not a horror game, Night in the Woods oozes fall vibes with its black-cat protagonist, Mae, vibrant autumn-colored visuals, and some narrative and setting elements. It’s an intensely relatable story about a college dropout returning to their hometown, reuniting with old friends, and getting swept up in a supernatural mystery. If you’ve never played this charming indie before, October is the perfect time of year to do so. PS Plus Extra subscribers can now access the PS4 and PS5 versions of Night in the Woods as part of its game catalog. It’s also available on PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and iOS.

Chernobylite

Chernobylite - Launch Trailer | PS4

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 might not be released in time for Halloween this year, but you can play Chernobylite at last. Chernobylite has much in common with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. as players fight against other humans and more supernatural obstacles and foes around the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. It specifically leans into the RPG aspects of such an experience, with player choices that interact with the narrative, permadeath for NPCs, and more. The PS4 and PS5 versions of Chernobylite are available via PS Plus Extra. It’s also on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (September 13-15)
Key art for Age of Mythology: Retold.

If you're a fan of strategy or simulation video games, this will be a great Xbox Game Pass month for you. Its biggest day-one releases -- Age of Mythology: Retold, Ara: History Untold, and Frostpunk 2 -- are all strategy games, while games like Expeditions: A MudRunner Game and Riders Republic are keeping things interesting on the simulation front. If you're looking for something to play this weekend, I'm highlighting a trio of games that provide entertaining sandboxes to play around in.
Age of Mythology: Retold

Following remakes of the three Age of Empires games and the launch of Age of Empires IV, World's Edge gave the series' fantasy spinoff some love. Age of Mythology: Retold is a real-time strategy game similar to the Age of Empires titles in many ways, as players are building up towns and fighting rival civilizations. The biggest twist Age of Mythology provides is the Major and Minor Gods players choose before playing, which give them additional abilities. This remake also gives the experience a graphical overhaul, lets players reuse god powers, and has well-implemented controller support. Whether you're a fan of the original or never played it before, this is worth checking out. Age of Mythology: Retold is available on PC and Xbox Series X/S via Game Pass Ultimate.
Core Keeper

3 new PS Plus games to play this weekend (September 13-15)
Naruto characters in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.

September has been a roller coaster month for PlayStation fans. While Concord was a disappointing flop in August, September brought the lauded launch of Astro Bot and a solid lineup of PS Plus Essential games. We're still waiting on September's batch of titles, but that means this weekend is the perfect time to check out any stragglers from August's PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra catalog drop or PS Plus Essential's lineup that you have not played yet. That's what I'm recommending you play this weekend.
Little Nightmares II

While platformers are a genre often associated with children, the Little Nightmares series puts a more mature spin on it. These are slow-paced puzzle platformers, like Limbo and Inside, where players slowly solve puzzles in a world full of horrific things. Little Nightmares II was one of this month's PS Plus Essential titles, and it's worth playing if you like games with an eerie twinge to them. A sequel, Little Nightmares III, will launch sometime in 2025, so that's another reason to check this out right now. The PS4 and PS5 versions of Little Nightmares II are available to all PS Plus subscribers until October 1. It's also on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

3 new PS Plus games you should play this weekend (September 6-8)
Draco Malfoy is a seeker in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

We are entering another packed month for PlayStation Plus. Not only are we getting our typical monthly Essential and Extra batches of titles, but those will contain some games coming to the subscription service the day they launch as well. One of those launched earlier this week and it's the first Harry Potter game to be released on consoles since Hogwarts Legacy. On top of that, there are still some great games from August's PS Plus Premium lineup that you should get around to playing. Those are the games to check out if you're looking for something to play this weekend.
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

If you were bummed out by Hogwarts Legacy's lack of a quidditch mode, then you'll want to check out one of this month's PS Plus Essential games. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a full multiplayer game dedicated to the Wizarding World's favorite sport. Quidditch Champions does a surprisingly great job at adapting this fictional sport -- which originated as something to only be read about, not played -- into video game form. It can get surprisingly tense, capturing the energy of some of the Quidditch scenes from the Harry Potter films. Playing a Harry Potter game in 2024 does come with some baggage, but Quidditch Champions is worth it for those who have always found that corner of the Wizarding World enticing. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is available for PS4 and PS5 via PS Plus Essential between now and September 30. It's also available to purchase on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, and it's in development for Nintendo Switch.
MLB The Show 24

