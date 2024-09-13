 Skip to main content
3 new PS Plus games to play this weekend (September 13-15)

Naruto characters in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.
Bandai Namco Entertainment

September has been a roller coaster month for PlayStation fans. While Concord was a disappointing flop in August, September brought the lauded launch of Astro Bot and a solid lineup of PS Plus Essential games. We’re still waiting on September’s batch of titles, but that means this weekend is the perfect time to check out any stragglers from August’s PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra catalog drop or PS Plus Essential’s lineup that you have not played yet. That’s what I’m recommending you play this weekend.

Little Nightmares II

mono and six together
Bandai Namco Entertainment

While platformers are a genre often associated with children, the Little Nightmares series puts a more mature spin on it. These are slow-paced puzzle platformers, like Limbo and Inside, where players slowly solve puzzles in a world full of horrific things. Little Nightmares II was one of this month’s PS Plus Essential titles, and it’s worth playing if you like games with an eerie twinge to them. A sequel, Little Nightmares III, will launch sometime in 2025, so that’s another reason to check this out right now. The PS4 and PS5 versions of Little Nightmares II are available to all PS Plus subscribers until October 1. It’s also on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Two characters fight in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.
Bandai Namco Entertainment

If you’re a fan of manga and anime, you were probably happy with all of the Sword Art Online games that came to PS Plus Extra in August. Rather than recommending any of those, though, you should check out Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. It’s a 4v4 anime fighter game where you create a ninja with unique abilities and then face off in modes like Capture the Flag. It’s chaotic, but it captures Naruto’s action quite well for a multiplayer-focused game as you run on the wall and use powerful magical attacks. The PS4 version of Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is available with a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription. It’s also available on PC and Xbox One.

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Key art for TimeSplitters Future Perfect.
Deep Silver

If you’ve been playing the other two TimeSplitters games since they came to PS Plus Premium’s classic game catalog in August, now’s the time to check out the third game before more PS1 classics hit the service next week. TimeSplitters: Future Perfect features an entertaining campaign where Sergeant Cortez is trying to save the future by stopping the TimeSplitters from being created. It’s just as good as the other games in the series and worth playing now that it doesn’t seem like the franchise will be making a comeback anytime soon. The PS2 version of TimeSplitters: Future Perfect is available on PS4 and PS5 with PlayStation Plus Premium subscription, or it can be bought for $10.

