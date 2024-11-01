3 new PS Plus games that you should check out (November 1-3)

We’ve still got to wait a little longer before November’s PlayStation Plus Essential monthly titles become available. For PS Plus subscribers who are looking for something to play but don’t want to spend money on new games like Life is Strange: Double Exposure or Dragon Age: The Veilguard, October’s list of PS Plus Extra game catalog additions was vast enough that there’s still more great stuff there for you to try out. Those are the games I’m recommending you try out this weekend.

Return to Monkey Island

Return to Monkey Island | Gameplay Reveal Trailer

The Monkey Island series of adventure games helped put LucasArts on the map in the 1990s and still stand the test of time as some of the best titles in the genre. In 2022, series creator Ron Gilbert and designer Dave Grossman released a new game in the franchise called Return to Monkey Island. It once again stars pirate Guybrush Threepwood as he clashes with LeChuck while trying to find the secret of Monkey Island. Return to Monkey Island plays well on a controller for a point-and-click adventure game and still sports the classic humor in writing and puzzle design that made the originals iconic.

The PS5 version of Return to Monkey Island is available as part of the PS Plus Extra Game Catalog. It’s also on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, and Android.

Two Point Campus

Two Point Campus | Official Announce Trailer

For those who enjoy management games, Two Point Campus is one of the best in the genre. In it, players have to build out and subsequently manage several different college campuses in the fictional Two Point universe. It’s a systems-heavy game with enough to engage dedicated players, but it welcomes players of all kinds with its charming visuals and sense of humor that sees players set up things like “Knight School” rather than night school. Get the hang of how Two Point Campus works, and you’ll find a friendly entry point to an intimidating genre. It will also prepare you for Two Point Museum, which launches next March.

Two Point Campus is available through the PS Plus Extra catalog on PS4 and PS5. It’s also available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - Now Hiring!

Halloween may have passed, but Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed isn’t a particularly spooky game. Instead, it’s an asymmetrical multiplayer game where four players must work together to hunt down and capture a ghost controlled by another player. While no asymmetrical multiplayer game has been able to dethrone Dead by Daylight, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is certainly one of the better stabs a well-known film franchise has had at the formula. If you have four friends who are also subscribed to PS Plus, this is a game to check out with them.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is available to PS4 and PS5 players as part of the PS Plus Extra game catalog. It’s also on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.