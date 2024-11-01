 Skip to main content
3 new PS Plus games that you should check out (November 1-3)

Key art for Return to Monkey Island.
We’ve still got to wait a little longer before November’s PlayStation Plus Essential monthly titles become available. For PS Plus subscribers who are looking for something to play but don’t want to spend money on new games like Life is Strange: Double Exposure or Dragon Age: The Veilguard, October’s list of PS Plus Extra game catalog additions was vast enough that there’s still more great stuff there for you to try out. Those are the games I’m recommending you try out this weekend.

Return to Monkey Island

Return to Monkey Island | Gameplay Reveal Trailer

The Monkey Island series of adventure games helped put LucasArts on the map in the 1990s and still stand the test of time as some of the best titles in the genre. In 2022, series creator Ron Gilbert and designer Dave Grossman released a new game in the franchise called Return to Monkey Island. It once again stars pirate Guybrush Threepwood as he clashes with LeChuck while trying to find the secret of Monkey Island. Return to Monkey Island plays well on a controller for a point-and-click adventure game and still sports the classic humor in writing and puzzle design that made the originals iconic.

The PS5 version of Return to Monkey Island is available as part of the PS Plus Extra Game Catalog. It’s also on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, and Android.

Two Point Campus

Two Point Campus | Official Announce Trailer

For those who enjoy management games, Two Point Campus is one of the best in the genre. In it, players have to build out and subsequently manage several different college campuses in the fictional Two Point universe. It’s a systems-heavy game with enough to engage dedicated players, but it welcomes players of all kinds with its charming visuals and sense of humor that sees players set up things like “Knight School” rather than night school. Get the hang of how Two Point Campus works, and you’ll find a friendly entry point to an intimidating genre. It will also prepare you for Two Point Museum, which launches next March.

Two Point Campus is available through the PS Plus Extra catalog on PS4 and PS5. It’s also available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - Now Hiring!

Halloween may have passed, but Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed isn’t a particularly spooky game. Instead, it’s an asymmetrical multiplayer game where four players must work together to hunt down and capture a ghost controlled by another player. While no asymmetrical multiplayer game has been able to dethrone Dead by Daylight, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is certainly one of the better stabs a well-known film franchise has had at the formula. If you have four friends who are also subscribed to PS Plus, this is a game to check out with them.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is available to PS4 and PS5 players as part of the PS Plus Extra game catalog. It’s also on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

3 new PS Plus games you should try this weekend (September 20-22)
A card battle in The Plucky Squire.

Sony drops a big batch of new games into the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog around the midpoint of each month. The latest set of games for the subscription service dropped on September 18, and it was a fantastic group of titles. From games that launched right into the service on day one to ones getting PS5 ports right after an appearance in the critically acclaimed Astro Bot, there are plenty of awesome new games to choose from if you're looking for something to play this weekend on PS Plus. If you need more help narrowing those choices down, I'd recommend these three games in particular.
The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire is a new indie game from All Possible Futures, a studio led by former Pokémon artist James Turner. It's a love letter to creatives, video games, and the art that inspires people. It plays around with genre a lot. It'll be a top-down action game like The Legend of Zelda as you venture through a storybook before you're forcing to jump out of the book and into the real world, where it becomes a 3D platformer. It's a brisk 6-hour tribute to creativity that honors everything from The Legend of Zelda to Punch Out and Rhythm Heaven, so play through it this weekend if you can. The Plucky Squire is available through PS Plus Extra on PS5. It's also available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.
Road 96

3 new PS Plus games to play this weekend (September 13-15)
Naruto characters in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.

September has been a roller coaster month for PlayStation fans. While Concord was a disappointing flop in August, September brought the lauded launch of Astro Bot and a solid lineup of PS Plus Essential games. We're still waiting on September's batch of titles, but that means this weekend is the perfect time to check out any stragglers from August's PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra catalog drop or PS Plus Essential's lineup that you have not played yet. That's what I'm recommending you play this weekend.
Little Nightmares II

While platformers are a genre often associated with children, the Little Nightmares series puts a more mature spin on it. These are slow-paced puzzle platformers, like Limbo and Inside, where players slowly solve puzzles in a world full of horrific things. Little Nightmares II was one of this month's PS Plus Essential titles, and it's worth playing if you like games with an eerie twinge to them. A sequel, Little Nightmares III, will launch sometime in 2025, so that's another reason to check this out right now. The PS4 and PS5 versions of Little Nightmares II are available to all PS Plus subscribers until October 1. It's also on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

3 new PS Plus games you should play this weekend (September 6-8)
Draco Malfoy is a seeker in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

We are entering another packed month for PlayStation Plus. Not only are we getting our typical monthly Essential and Extra batches of titles, but those will contain some games coming to the subscription service the day they launch as well. One of those launched earlier this week and it's the first Harry Potter game to be released on consoles since Hogwarts Legacy. On top of that, there are still some great games from August's PS Plus Premium lineup that you should get around to playing. Those are the games to check out if you're looking for something to play this weekend.
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

If you were bummed out by Hogwarts Legacy's lack of a quidditch mode, then you'll want to check out one of this month's PS Plus Essential games. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a full multiplayer game dedicated to the Wizarding World's favorite sport. Quidditch Champions does a surprisingly great job at adapting this fictional sport -- which originated as something to only be read about, not played -- into video game form. It can get surprisingly tense, capturing the energy of some of the Quidditch scenes from the Harry Potter films. Playing a Harry Potter game in 2024 does come with some baggage, but Quidditch Champions is worth it for those who have always found that corner of the Wizarding World enticing. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is available for PS4 and PS5 via PS Plus Essential between now and September 30. It's also available to purchase on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, and it's in development for Nintendo Switch.
MLB The Show 24

