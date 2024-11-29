3 new PS Plus games to play this weekend

Table of Contents Table of Contents Dying Light 2 Chivalry 2 Synapse

It’s Black Friday weekend, so you might have found a good deal on a PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2, or PS Plus Premium or Extra subscription. If you got that last one, then you’re probably looking at the vast catalog of Sony’s video game subscription service and wondering where you should start. To help with that, I want to spotlight three great games that came to the higher tiers of PS Plus earlier this month. Download any of these, and that discount you got a PS Plus subscription with will start to feel like a steal.

Dying Light 2

Techland’s Dying Light titles are some of the best zombie video games out there. They not only feature some extremely satisfying and brutal combat, but they also have fun open worlds to explore thanks to an intricate parkour system. Dying Light 2: Stay Human goes bigger, giving players more gameplay options, like a paraglider for traversal and the power to change the world and story with certain choices. While we’re nearly a month past Halloween at this point, this zombie game is still well worth your time.

The PS4 and PS5 versions of Dying Light 2 are now part of the PS Plus Extra game catalog. It’s also on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Chivalry 2

If you’re looking for a multiplayer game on PS Plus Extra, I’d recommend Chivalry 2. While most popular multiplayer games are modern military shooters, Chivalry 2 is set in medieval times and pits teams of players against each other with a variety of medieval weaponry. Like Dying Light 2, fights in Chivalry 2 can get pretty visceral, with limbs being dismembered and lots of chaos as players kill each other (and potentially their teammates, if they aren’t careful). The game also received its final major update earlier this year, so it feels like a complete multiplayer experience.

Chivalry 2 is available through PS Plus Extra’s game catalog on both PS4 and PS5. It’s also available for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S via Game Pass.

Synapse

One of the biggest issues with PlayStation VR2 is its lack of compelling exclusives. Synapse is one of very few games that is truly a PSVR2 exclusive, and it’s now available as part of PS Plus Premium’s small selection of VR titles. It’s a roguelike first-person shooter, and while that isn’t very revelatory for VR, its unique gameplay twist is. During combat, players can use telekinetic abilities to pick up and throw objects and enemies around their arenas. While Synapse can get repetitive, it does provide some of the best VR shooting action available on PSVR2.

Synapse is a PSVR2 exclusive that’s now part of the PS Plus Premium game catalog.