PS Plus is is adding more games than usual to its game library in June. The service will get 14 games, with some rolling out on June 4. That list includes AEW Fight Forever, Tomb Raider: Legend, and five PlayStation VR2 games.

Sony’s PS Plus subscription service has been hit-or-miss since its rebrand a few years back. Though its struggled to put out consistent content, especially retro games, its June lineup shows Sony making its biggest push yet to court subscribers. And its bringing some heavy hitters along to help with that.

In terms of new games, players can get SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW Fight Forever, and Streets of Rage 4 starting on June 4. The latter is the best of the trio, as the retro throwback is a nostalgic ode to a classic series. That trio will be available to all PS Plus subscribers regardless of tier.

Premium members are getting a lot more. PS Plus’ Classics catalogue will expand on June 11 with Tomb Raider: Legend, Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Sly Cooper’s addition is especially notable. The PS2 classic has previously been available on PS Plus, but the service used a PS3 remaster of the game. That meant players had to cloud stream it to play. The PS2 version in now being added, which means it will be natively playable.

Also significant is that PS Plus is getting an influx of PSVR2 games on June 6. Synth Riders, Walkabout Mini Golf, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinner — Chapters 1 and 2, and the excellent Before Your Eyes VR will all be available for Premium Members.

To round out the list, Extra and Premium members will get a slow trickle of PS4 and PS5 games throughout the month. That list includes Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — The Definitive Edition Dredge, Cricket 24, and Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2. A new game trial for WWE 2K24 will also be available on May 29 for Premium subscribers.

